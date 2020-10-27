Cheyenne Mountain boys’ take second in 4A
Cheyenne Mountain placed second at the Class 4A boys’ state cross country at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 17, thanks to five runners finishing in the top 23. Led by senior Erik Le Roux with a sixth-place finish in 15:46, Cheyenne Mountain finished with 63 points, 27 behind champion Niwot.
Knox Exton placed 12th for Cheyenne Mountain in 16:05.9, followed by Kaden Levings in 17th (16:15.3), Cedar Collins (21st, 16:28.5) and Enzo Knapp (23rd, 16:32.9).
Palmer’s Scott Prieve earned a top 10 finish in the boys’ 4A race, placing eighth in 15:51.8, while Coronado’s Zinabu Engstrom finished just outside the top 10 in 11th with a time of 16:04.7.
In the 4A girls’ race, Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak claimed the state title with two other Pikes Peak region runners placing in the top 10. Lewis-Palmer senior Aubrey Surage placed fifth with a time of 18:29.6, and Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark took seventh in 19:04.
Pack time helps TCA boys’ claim 2nd in 3A
The Classical Academy boys’ team didn’t have a runner on the state podium, but they brought home something even better — a state trophy. The Titans had their five scorers place between 14th and 30th to finish with 76 points — good for second place in Class 3A.
Matthew Edwards was the top Titan across the line in 14th (17:07.8), followed by Chandler Wilburn in 17th (17:15.1). Ryan Flaherty (17:32.2) and Nathaniel Brim (17:35.1) placed 25th and 26th, respectively, and Will Moore placed 30th (17:41.6).
Henry Ilyasova of Manitou Springs was the only local medalist in the 3A race, placing eighth in 16:57.6.
Five locals place top 10 in 2A boys
The Pikes Peak region packed the field with five area runners earning state medals in the Class 2A boys’ championship race.
St. Mary’s Dylan Brush led a parade of locals, crossing the finish line in fourth with a time of 17:30.7. Brush was chased by Joel Schluessler of Peyton in fifth (17:33.4) and Jodzuel Juarez of Ellicott in sixth (17:39.3).
Peyton’s Nathan Schluessler crossed the finish line in ninth in 17:52.4, followed by St. Mary’s Jackson Neppl in 10th.
The Schluesslers helped Peyton finish third with just 10 points separating it from the winner Heritage Christian. St. Mary’s placed fourth.
Contact the writer: lindsey.smith@gazette.com