In mid-August, I felt a warm, swirl of inspiration as I wrote a plan for this fall.
I’d focus on “content” creation one week a month for the rest of the year along with a colleague doing the same. We’d write blog posts, record the YouTube videos, and create anything else our businesses need to help the people we serve. We’d cheer each other on in the process.
I’d also create a program to teach parents and caregivers how to use play to connect with kids and to help kids deal with big emotions — the guide I wish I’d been given before motherhood.
I’d definitely offer a new class series that would alternate between a self-massage class one week and a strength and mobility class the next. This one is on the list because I miss teaching and the connection, creativity, and structure that go with it.
I made my ideal fall plans, and then life started to happen.
My dad and his wife drove up from Texas for an impromptu visit.
A few days after the grandparents left, we took a last-minute trip to Texas ourselves to attend a funeral.
Two days after we got home, my son started first grade at a new school.
As soon as school started, my days were suddenly packed. I kept saying yes to projects, to classes, to seemingly everything for those first two weeks. Most had little to do with my “fall plan.”
I started the six-month Completion Quest I mentioned in my last column.
I took a woodworking certification class at the Manitou Springs Library Makerspace.
I led a family hike and nature scavenger hunt.
I baked bread with a neighbor and her kids.
I went to Ikea, bought office furniture, put it together, and reorganized my office/studio.
I had two practice coaching sessions with women from my last coaching course.
I caught up with a friend.
I tackled my first completion project — painting my shed.
I contacted three businesses for potential articles, scheduled an interview with one business and was stood up for the interview. Then, I started work on four other articles.
I said yes to too much, and I went to bed exhausted each night.
I completely forgot that when we say yes to something, we’re saying no to something else.
I forgot that my son and I both need time to adjust to school being back in session. I’m sure part of my exhaustion was from navigating all of his firsts alongside firsts of my own.
I’ve learned the science behind why we need rest, in addition to sleep, to thrive, to be creative, to innovate.
When we say yes to rest, we’re really saying yes to our lives. But, when we say yes to everything, we don’t have time or energy for the things that matter most to us.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to deal with stress, so they feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.