What a year to graduate. You’ve been through so much to get here.
You’ve lost a lot.
Daily life is uncertain.
But, maybe you also gained perspective about what’s important to you and what isn’t.
I remember when I was in your shoes, though not during a global pandemic.
There’s so much I wish I’d known back then ... at the beginning.
Some of this I’ve just learned, and I’m so grateful to now see what I couldn’t 20 or so years ago.
My hope is to plant a seed that might serve you on your journey in some way.
Either way, I know you’re a rock star. You can do hard things. You’ve proven it.
20 Things I Wish I’d Known
1) The most important gift you can give the world is to be yourself.
2) Trust yourself, your path, and your timing above all else.
3) Doubts will come up, but you can learn how to work with them and keep moving forward.
4) Regardless of your external circumstances, you are worthy of love, respect and support.
5) Stuff and success don’t make you happy — people in sales made this one up.
6) You can cultivate an inner voice that is loving and kind instead of listening to the harsh one.
7) Good student habits may not teach you the leadership and communication skills you need for work.
8) Striving for perfection uses a lot of energy on something that’s impossible to reach.
9) Your needs matter just as much as everyone else’s.
10) Feedback is 100% about the other person, their perspective and their preferences.
11) Take time every day to be quiet, meditate and/or do yoga.
12) You have always been worthy of receiving.
13) You are not defined by your gender, your family, your background, or your upbringing.
14) The words you use matter.
15) No one has the right to treat you harshly.
16) You are not responsible for managing anyone else’s reactions or feelings.
17) Your voice matters.
18) You always have a choice.
19) Ask yourself “Is that mine?” to differentiate your values, feelings, wants from others.’
20) Do something you love every day.
I could include about 10 more lessons, but I will stop here.
My dream for you — and for our world — is that you love and trust yourself enough to show up as you and do the thing you feel called to do.
I dream of each of us doing our thing while encouraging and supporting others.
There’s enough for us all.
Many of us were taught there isn’t enough, but I don’t believe it.
When we love and care for ourselves, we can let competition and comparison fall away.
We don’t need to look outside ourselves for our worthiness, and we can work together to solve the real problems that face us.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.