For an easy foothills hike before the summer crowds arrive, take a short trip to Manitou Springs and the top of Iron Mountain.
Park at Memorial Park where hikers can catch a shuttle bus or stroll through rustic Manitou for about a mile to the trailhead.
From the park, walk about a half-mile west on Manitou Avenue to Ruxton Avenue, then continue up Ruxton for about a half-mile to the Iron Springs Trailhead for the Intemann Trail on the left at Spring Street. Near the trailhead, stop at the gazebo-covered Iron Springs faucet to get your daily supply of iron from the rusty-tasting water flowing from the tap. Interpretive signage tells the story of naturally carbonated mineral water that put the “Springs” in Manitou Springs.
Go east on the Intemann Trail and enjoy nice views of Manitou Springs below, while passing through foothills shrubland habitat with some scattered Douglas fir. Listen for Townsend’s Solitaires singing from the treetops and keep an eye out in open areas for Mountain Bluebirds. Look back to the west for a broadside view of the Manitou Incline carving its way up the hillside. After about a mile, reach an intersection with Pawnee Avenue.
Cross Pawnee Avenue to continue on the Intemann-Iron Mountain Trail and navigate a couple of circuitous switchbacks. Continue east, then swing around the base of Iron Mountain. Head west to a point where the trail turns south, about one mile from Pawnee Avenue.
From this point, cut right for about 100 yards up to the 7,100-foot summit of Iron Mountain. Take a break to enjoy the view before retracing the route back to the trailhead.
On the way back to Memorial Park, enjoy a post-hike reward in Manitou of lunch. Or at least some ice cream.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact LaFleur with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.