If you’re ready to make the most of this pandemic — and winter — why not try cross-country skiing? It’s an activity all ages can do, it’s a great workout, and it’s one of my biggest joys in life. Check out the article I wrote about local cross-country skiing in last week’s “Edition.”
Here are my tips, including some exercises that will help you feel more confident on cross-country skis.
Get a lesson, take a class or watch a YouTube video. You can take lessons at Nordic centers like the Woodmoor Nordic Center in Monument or the ones in Summit County. If you’re adventurous and already downhill ski, a YouTube video might be enough.
Cross-country skiing is a whole-body workout, so you need lighter-weight clothes than other types of skiing. I wear a soft-shell jacket and pants and breathable layers on my upper body. Depending on the conditions, you’ll need to adjust your layers, but remember you’ll heat up quickly.
If you want to ski locally, you need gear. Having your own gear allows you to ski in local parks before the snow melts. You’ll also want your own gear because it’s hard to avoid scratching your skis on local, gravel trails. Even with good snow cover, little rocks sneak to the surface.
Targeted mobility, balance and strength training will help your technique. Cross-country skiers propel themselves forward by pushing one leg backward (the kicking leg) while the front leg bends (the gliding leg.) As you glide, you hold a lunge. Here are a few exercises I put together to help.
Elevated Calf Raises: Stand hips-width apart on a step (holding a wall if needed.) Lift up onto the ball of your feet. Pause for a few breaths, then slowly lower down until your heels are below the step. Repeat until you’re fatigued.
Lunges: Step back into a lunge with your heel off the ground. Work up to a 30- to 60-second hold. Do both sides.
Lunge to Balance: Step back into a lunge and shift most of your weight onto the bent, front leg. Try lifting your back toes off the floor for a few seconds and then lower them. Hold either option, working up to a 30- to 60-second hold. Do both sides.
Lunge Slides: If you have hard, smooth floors, wear socks. If you have carpet, you’ll need a paper plate. For hardwood floors, start in a small squat. Maintain the squat, and slide one leg back into a lunge position. Then slide the leg forward to the starting squat. Alternate sides, repeating until you’re fatigued. For carpet: Squat with a paper plate under one foot. Maintain the squat and slide the foot that’s on the plate back into a lunge. Then slide it forward into the starting squat. Repeat on the same side until you’re fatigued. Then switch sides.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.