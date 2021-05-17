It has been a tremendous run, but this will be my last District 12 Perspectives column in The Cheyenne Edition. For over a decade-and-a-half, I’ve had the opportunity to communicate directly with you about education, policy, politics and our community schools.
Early in my tenure as superintendent, I broached the subject of writing a regular column in The Cheyenne Edition with then-owner and publisher Hank Walter while we were visiting during our weekly Broadmoor Rotary Club luncheon. Hank initially wasn’t too keen on the idea because there was already so much District 12 news in the paper, largely due to prolific writer and editor Dave Vickers, and he didn’t want the publication to end up being viewed as solely focused on the school district. Yet Hank was deeply committed to the local neighborhoods his publications served, knew how tightly our schools were woven into the fabric of our community, and in short order agreed to my request.
Fast forward to today, and much has changed. The Cheyenne Edition has seen a number of editors come and go. Walter Publishing is no longer, and the paper is currently owned by Clarity Media, which owns The Gazette. Business models and circulation protocols changed. But through it all, this column gave me a regular forum through which I could inform our community about our schools, respond directly to concerns in the community, share my thoughts on issues that impact our kids and schools, and occasionally take to task state and national political leaders when it came to their policy decisions.
To be honest, the routine of coming up with an interesting topic and crafting an appropriate narrative to meet the editors’ deadlines was at times burdensome. More than once I would find myself staring at my computer struggling for something to say (which I realize is hard for some who know me to believe!). However, Hank’s initial risk and the commitment of the publishers and editors that followed him kept me thinking, kept me focused, and kept me connected to a facet of our school district and community that may have otherwise slipped away.
I also have developed a deep respect and appreciation for journalism professionals who do this kind of work on a daily basis and I’d like to thank The Gazette and current Cheyenne Edition Editor Michelle Karas for continuing to provide this forum.
And, I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to all of you — the readers. When people would comment to me or wanted to talk about one of my writings, I was often a bit surprised at who was paying attention or what specifically resonated with varying individuals. But, that also came with a sense of accomplishment, that our efforts to engage folks across our neighborhoods were working.
In closing, I simply want you to know what a tremendous honor it has been to be your superintendent, and thanks for reading!
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He is retiring at the end of the current school year.