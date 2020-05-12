It’s become clear that one of my biggest lessons to learn is how to let go.
When I hold onto and grasp after anything, it causes me suffering.
With this realization, I feel like I’m coming home to my roots in yoga as well as the early part of my journey with meditation.
When we wish things were different than they are, we suffer.
When we accept things as they are, we taste freedom.
And, when we release our grip on things being a certain way, we can rest in knowing that everything is as it needs to be ... for now.
I’ve grasped with such fierceness for so long that I’ve become blind to the suffering my grasping has brought me.
I’ve so desperately wanted to contribute with my work, to serve people and to be recognized for doing this work.
I’ve wanted to have a body that looks and moves a certain way and doesn’t have aches and pain.
I’ve craved community and closeness with friends and having a place to belong.
I’ve dreamt of having a home and yard that’s beautiful, that’s well-designed and that others approve of.
I’ve longed for a perfect family life with lots of laughter and closeness and joy.
You might say there’s nothing wrong with wanting those things.
I would say, you’re right. There’s nothing wrong with me wanting those things. Or for anyone wanting things.
But.
But, at what cost do I strive for these wants? And, how can I receive if you have to pry my hand off of something else and open it to give to me?
Even so, I don’t regret these wants. There are good reasons for them. Most of them stem from a need to be safe, to be accepted and to belong.
But, my lesson is to trust that regardless of outside circumstances, I’m worthy of love, respect and care. You are too.
This isn’t what we were taught. It goes against so many of our cultural norms.
I’m reminded of the Maya Angelou quote that I first read in Brené Brown’s book “Braving the Wilderness.”
Angelou said, “You only are free when you realize you belong no place — you belong every place — no place at all. The price is high. The reward is great.”
I’m beginning to understand my life’s work is to belong to me. And to trust that all things that are meant for me will come. And that it’s not my job to manage how people respond to me or my work.
My job is to be me and to offer from my heart what only I can give.
As I begin to detach from my deepest wants, I feel an ease and softness. It feels good to allow life to unfold and to know it’s about so much more than me.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.