I’m lucky enough to earn paid vacation time, but I’m one of those people who accrues a bunch of time and then doesn’t plan an actual break. I end up parceling out a day here or there at the end of the year, scrambling to use my vacation hours so I don’t lose them.
Until now.
I just returned from a week spent doing nothing much on a Caribbean island. Eat, sleep, throw on a bathing suit and sit by the pool or ocean all day. It was bliss.
That may spark envy in those who were here enduring the snowstorm. The thing is, I’m a little late to this actual vacation thing (over a trip to a wedding or long-weekend holiday). I’m middle-aged and this was my only time out of the country other than going to Canada, twice. (Which doesn’t count, right?)
I am fortunate, indeed. About a quarter of American workers don’t get any paid vacation or holiday time.
The U.S. is “the only advanced economy that does not federally mandate any paid vacation days or holidays,” states a May report from CBSNews.com.
Lower-wage, small-business and part-time workers are most affected.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 76% of private industry workers (who make up about 85% of all workers) receive paid vacation days. After one year of employment, these workers are given 10 days of paid vacation, on average.
This number grows the longer a worker stays with a company. In 2017, the average worker with five years of experience at a company was given 15 days of paid vacation and the average worker with 20 years of experience was given 20 paid vacation days, says the BSL.
But even when U.S. workers do earn vacation days, more than half of us don’t use them, per a study by the U.S. Travel Association’s Project: Time Off.
Other countries know the value of time off a lot better than we do.
Paid holiday entitlement in the European Union is a minimum of four business weeks (20 days) per year, plus bank holidays. But some countries are more giving.
Brazil and Finland are at the top of the list, offering an average of 30 days paid vacation time. Workers in those countries actually take an average of 30 days off per year. Imagine! Our average in the U.S. in 2017 was 17 days, per the U.S. Travel Association.
France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. are also relaxing more than we are, with yearly vacation averages nearing a month.
I think I get it now.
So what’s our problem?
For one, we think we’re indispensable. The No. 1 reason Americans don’t use all their vacation days is that about 40% surveyed by Project: Time Off “simply don’t want to “return to a mountain of work.” Other top reasons are: “No one else can do the job” (35%) and not being able to afford a vacation (33%). And there was also fear that bosses didn’t like it, or losing a job because of it.
Those who do take time off often do work during that vacation (about 25%).
I’ve lugged my laptop with me on previous family vacations, made phone calls, participated in meetings by phone, checked emails. It kept the stress of the job right there with me, miles and miles away.
This time I didn’t do that, though I did check messages a couple of times.
But I’m in the situation of having coworkers who back me up. And I encourage those who report to me to use vacation time and not to work on vacation. I want to be that manager. I’m fortunate to have a supervisor who feels the same way.
Work culture has a lot to do with whether employees use vacation time.
Project: Time Off research found that employees whose companies encourages vacation (68%) are happier with their jobs than workers at places where “vacation is discouraged or managers are ambivalent about taking time off” (42%. They are also more likely to use all of their vacation time (77% compared with just over 50%).
Taking time off is actually good for business. It results in higher productivity, stronger workplace morale, greater employee retention, and significant health benefits, according to the Project: Time Off study.
Those significant health benefits include reduced stress, better sleep and heart disease prevention.
Just planning for a vacation provides a mental-health boost.
I say, just do it. Take the trip. Life is too short. Time is precious. That’s what credit cards are for! … (insert cliche here).
I’m home to a messy house, empty fridge, mountain of laundry, and, yes, a lot of work to catch up on, but I’m already looking forward to my next vacation.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.