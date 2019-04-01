In sports, it’s been proven time and again that setbacks and defeats can be important lessons that eventually lead to great success. The Tigers Bantam A Black ice hockey team from Colorado is a case in point.
“We got beat up pretty good,” said coach Justin Ochsendorf, describing his team’s losses at the hands of bigger, faster teams at the Silver Stick Tournament in Port Huron, Mich. “Their players outweighed us by 50 to 60 pounds per player. Those were the three worst defeats of the season.
“But we played fantastic. We played hard and held our own. We lost, but it was a definite confidence-builder. It gave our players the belief that they could play with anyone for the rest of the year.”
Indeed, that confidence was on display right up to the final game of the year when the Tigers whipped previously undefeated Summit, 1-0, to claim the Colorado Amateur Hockey State Championship in the 14U A division.
The local team, consisting of 13- and 14-year-old players from the southern neighborhoods of Colorado Springs, finished the season with a remarkable 41-11-6 record, including 12 shutouts, and they outscored their opponents 247-114. During the season, they won two tournaments in addition to the state playoffs, and played in four more tourneys other than Silver Stick in Michigan, each time advancing to the championship game.
By winning the Colorado championship in March at Denver’s Pepsi Center, the Tigers notched their second consecutive state title.
“As a coach, the best part for me was watching the team develop over a long season and progress in athletic ability and respect for each other. It took the players six months of hard work,” Ochsendorf said. “They played an impressive championship game. It was rewarding to see their smiles when they won state … throwing gloves, ripping off their helmets, dog-piling on the ice and hugging each other.
“It was really cool.”
The long, successful season that stretched from mid-September to mid-March was also a fitting tribute to the players’ parents, who in addition to supporting the players through 58 games also transported them to and from 69 practices.
In the playoff games, the Tigers’ journey to the championship began with a 7-2 victory over the Boulder Black team. Handling the bulk of the Tigers’ scoring was Gabe Denio, who connected for four goals, and he was joined in the scoring column by Joe Mills, Gavin Costa and Sean Melnyk.
The Tigers then battled to a 2-2 draw with the Littleton Red team, with Kaden Ochsendorf and Rylan Ciruli accounting for the Colorado Springs team’s goals and Adam Gryboski and Easton St. Pierre picking up assists. That was followed by a 2-1 loss to the Summit Lightning despite aggressive play by Abbey Komrofske, Kenney Bagley and CJ Reid. Ochsendorf scored the Tigers’ only goal. Despite the loss, the team’s winning record in the league tie-breaker meant the Tigers would face Summit again the following day, this time for the championship.
In that contest, Colorado Springs’ winning goal came when Matthew Kelleher won a faceoff midway through the second period and Ochsendorf took a shot on goal. Hank Walsh was in position for the rebound and scored the game’s only goal to clinch the state title. Goalies Devin Peck and Jeth Fogg combined for the shutout. Rounding out the Tigers’ roster at the playoffs were Joe Mills, Reese Thornton and Philip Bramble.
Joining head coach Ochsendorf in sharing coaching responsibilities this season were Tim Denio, Andy Gibson and Pat Kelleher. Kelleher, who is the executive director of USA Hockey, and Ochsendorf have been sharing coaching responsibilities for most of the past eight years with Ochsendorf stepping into the head coaching job two years ago.
“Pat (Kelleher) been an important part of these kids’ success,” he said. “He’s really committed to these players.”
Ochsendorf also attributes youth hockey’s growing success throughout the country to USA Hockey’s implementation of the American Development Model, which emphasizes smaller areas for practice, more repetitions, more puck touches and more skills development, among other aspects of the game.
“This team has played the entire way under that model,” he said. “It’s changed the game, and it’s changed the way we coach.”
Next year, Cheyenne Mountain High School will be among the schools that will likely benefit from the Tigers’ winning experience this season as four of the team’s top players — Bramble, Ochsendorf, Walsh and Kelleher — will join the Indians’ ice hockey team.