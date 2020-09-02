It’s been a dichotomous summer: global social upheaval vis-à-vis a summer of epicurean feasting. Dismay and shock on the one hand; ecstasy and delight on the other.
It’s not a game of head-in-the-sand. More a coping mechanism. Can we assume you, like us, gravitate to culinary bliss when the frenetic chaos threatens too loudly?
You’ve read enough of this summer’s travesties. Let us share a handful of our summer’s diverting highlights.
The Bon Appétit subscription continues to flop through the mail slot every month. A recent issue boasted a tomato and roasted garlic pie. The brilliantly caramelized fruit gleamed up from the glossy photo shoot. We were compelled to make it. Melty cheese. Aromatics up the wazoo. Buttery crust. Can you ever argue with these?
Few recipes are infallible. So, scribbling notes upon recipe margins has become our habit. We learn from mistakes; we contemplate alterations/adjustments. The tomato pie’s wholegrain cracker crust was simple and expedient, to be sure, but its tendency to crumble and crunch still lingers in memory. Next time “use the butter crust” one handwritten notes cautions.
There was also the night of the Wagyu steak. A friend’s family ranches cattle with Japanese ancestry in Montana. Not a bad gig. “You like good food, right?” she recently asked. “Umm…yeah,” came my inelegant response, having flashbacks to Ego the food critic in Disney’s Ratatouille, “I don’t like food. I love it,” he once growled. “I’ll have to bring you some steaks,” she continued. “Umm, yes, please.”
A “genetic predisposition” produces beef that contains a higher percentage of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids than “typical beef,” states the American Wagyu Assoc. And it’s obvious just by looking at the incredible marbling that such claims are more than mere marketing. Such a cut of ribeye deserved our finest treatment: dry-aging and reverse roasting. (We wrote on this Kenji López-Alt method during the 2016 holidays. And while Kenji doesn’t endorse home dry-aging, we respectfully disagree.)
Chefs sometimes like to poke at Wagyu as the “most overrated” of food stuffs. Perhaps they’ve inadvertently inhaled too many kitchen cleaning products. These ribeyes put to shame every Prime grade, steakhouse, locally ranched, grain-finished, organic blah blah blah we’ve every encountered. Paired it with a 2010 La Basseta Priorate. J’ai la pêche! What a night.
Have you ever encountered truffle ketchup? Trader Joe’s has an Italian-made one with real black truffles as an ingredient. 10.2oz. for $3.99 for. Try it. Summer hot dogs reinvented.
Back in July we came into three pounds of jumbo lump crab from Oregon. Maybe it was less than inventive, but crab cakes seemed the obvious answer. Americas Test Kitchen advises whipping up a shrimp mousse to hold the crab together. Panko breading and multiple sessions of frying resulted in heavenly crab cakes rivaling anything previously encountered on the Chesapeake or Pacific Northwest. Ah, summer.
The world still appears to crumble. But, however fleeting, allow us the solace of food.
