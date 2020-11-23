COLORADO SPRINGS • With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, The Salvation Army is in need of store-bought pies and other Thanksgiving desserts for its community meals on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26.
The Salvation Army provides a warm Thanksgiving meal for up to 4,000 people at four locations through El Paso County. This is made possible with donations and support from our community. Specifically, The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of those in Colorado Springs to bring the sweet finishing touch to each of the meals.
Store-bought desserts may be dropped off at The Salvation Army front desk at 908 Yuma St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. More than 27 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 100% of every dollar donated stays right here in El Paso County to help our community in need.