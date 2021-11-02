Emma Ingram, 7, growled at the prospect of encountering a bear while walking the Rocky Mountain outback.
“I like bears … just as long as I don’t run into one,” Ingram said of the 7th annual Bear Creek Bear Run scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bear Creek Regional Park East near El Paso County Park Headquarters, 2002 Creek Crossing.
The event is an annual tradition designed to raise funds for the nonprofit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. The run supports the educational programs of Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers. “This is also a way to connect people with the outdoors and County Parks in a fun quirky way,” said BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
Pre-run festivities begin at 9 a.m., with a Bear Yoga class led by Bear Run Sponsor Peaceful Warriors. This will allow the running and walking bears to stretch their limbs before hitting the trail. A costume contest will take place at 9:40 a.m. In the past, participants have further decorated their bear getups by adding ballerina, bumblebee, ninja turtle and Superman costumes and masks overtop. One teenage girl wore her teddy bear slippers to the event, and two area youngsters wore Darth Vader and Stormtrooper masks.
Participants of all ages and abilities can choose between a 3K or 5K course, with the “race” starting at 10 a.m. A lightweight bear costume, included with the registration fee (or you can recycle a past year’s bear suit) is the only requirement.
Sponsors and partners will be on-site before the run with fun freebies. This year’s sponsors include Black Bear Diner, Peaceful Warriors and Radio Station X103.9 FM, which will fill the air with feel-good walking tunes. Morning show host Summer Justice will be there to provide an appropriate soundtrack. Partners are Gold Hill Mesa Soccer Buddies and In Touch Home Team.
The prize of a children’s birthday party at BCNC will be awarded to the “Best Child Costume” winner, while the “Best Adult Costume” winner gets a BCNC room rental. A pavilion rental in El Paso County Park of choice will be awarded to the “Best Group Costume.”
Such fundraisers enable El Paso County Nature Centers to offer affordable field trips, nature camps and public programs in the community.
“Our goal is to connect and inspire the community through a wealth of programming and to keep program costs low for participants. These funds also support nature camp scholarships to make our camps accessible for our community members,” Lewis said.
As of 2020, the Bear Run location moved to the east side of Bear Creek Regional Park. Last year’s event took place with COVID-19-related modifications, including smaller run waves, mask requirements and virtual versions of Bear Yoga and the costume contest.
“We were happy to be able to adapt and offer the event in a safe way. This year will not include mask requirements or other restrictions. The run course is just as beautiful on the east side of BCRP and the space accommodates this event well. However, all pre-run activities will take place outdoors, increasing the safety of the event,” Lewis said.
She added, “We love offering this event which raises funds for a great cause that serves our community and also provides a positive, healthy and silly experience for all involved. We ask runners to use good judgement by keeping a healthy distance from others during the event. The fact that the run and all run-related activities are outdoors helps keep everyone safe.”
Former BCNC Supervisor Jamie Bequette created the fundraiser in 2015 as a way to bring community together. The event attracted folks from as far as Kansas and Wyoming.