The Ranger Station: How was your Fresh Air Friday?
One of the best things about being a park ranger is that every day is different and you never know what the day will bring. That is also one of the hardest things about the job.
That certainly applies to an event we host each year on the day after Thanksgiving called Fresh Air Friday. It is meant to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature instead of fighting the crowds at the malls shopping on Black Friday.
Generally, we operate with a skeleton crew during the holidays. I usually work Thanksgiving day and the weekend. So I handle Fresh Air Friday.
The first event in 2015 was fairly tame with little impact to the park. A single staff member at the visitor center and I handled it easily. This lulled me into a false sense of security. Remember what I said about never knowing what to expect? Well, the 2016 Fresh Air Friday was a real stinker for me. It rattled our skeleton crew to the bones!
Again, I scheduled just myself and Janice, our seasoned visitor center front desk worker, to work that Friday. We arrived early in the morning to find more cars than I have ever seen parked in every lot. We had people waiting to get into the Visitor Center as if there was a Taylor Swift concert scheduled inside.
Very quickly every brochure and map holder was completely empty. Janice ran out of everything from change in the cash register to park passes. Meanwhile, I was trying to keep up with the toilet paper demand at the bathroom facilities while patrolling the park and keeping an eye on the parking lots.
We were both answering questions and giving directions. I had dogs where dogs were not allowed. Bikes were using the equestrian parking lot to access trails. People parked in reserved campsites. I had to chase down a few dogs on trails. We even had a few hiker/biker conflicts.
But that was the easy part of our day. Toward evening, I pulled into the parking lot and was approached by a gentleman who told me a large mule deer buck was dead on a trail near the campground.
After quickly checking on Janice, I hustled to the trail where, sure enough, there was a large mule deer carcass in the middle of a popular trail. Even worse, it showed signs of being a mountain lion kill.
So I had a park full of people and a mountain lion with a fresh kill on a popular trail. Fresh Air Friday just about turned into Hyperventilation Friday for me.
Mountain lions don’t just eat and run. They will return to a kill for several days for meals. Our policy is to close the area to the public until a lion has finished at nature’s deer buffet. With dusk approaching, I hiked off to gather trail closure signs and to get a game camera to mount near the deer.
Back at the carcass in twilight, I admit I was more than a little nervous. Every sound in the trees was amplified. I was hypersensitive to the rustle of every leaf. I was spooked. I didn’t want to be the mountain lion’s second course.
Eventually the park cleared out as dark closed in. Janice was finally able to eat her lunch (at dinner time!) and go to the bathroom. Though it was a stressful day for Janice and me, it was rewarding to talk to guests who had never been to the park before and hear how much they enjoyed it.
And that’s why I love my job. It may be crazy and I may have problems to solve all day, but in the end it’s gratifying to see families out enjoying a beautiful day and discovering this amazing park. I especially like Fresh Air Friday because we see families who had traveled to celebrate the holiday together and choose to spend part of it with us. That makes it all worthwhile.
And it’s neat to see Fresh Air Friday grow bigger each year. This year, we added volunteers to walk the trails and answer questions at trailheads and assist with parking. And we hosted a variety of activities, including a guided mystery hike. I hope you joined us for all the fun! If so, send me your photos and stories of your adventures, and you might see them shared in this spot in the future.
And while you know it as Fresh Air Friday, Janice and I have renamed it ... to Fully-Staffed Friday.
Darcy Mount graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in biology. She works as the senior park ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. With questions about Colorado Parks and Wildlife, contact Darcy at askaranger@state.co.us.