For much of my adult life, I felt ungrounded, like the wind could take me in any direction.
Over the years, I’ve tasted what it felt like to be grounded and solidly connected to who I was. But it was fleeting.
It came in different forms.
After yoga class.
While meditating.
After walking barefoot.
After a good massage.
After an intense workout.
While in nature.
But I didn’t know how to maintain that feeling.
After a change of focus or scenery, it would be gone.
I’d be back floating — and vulnerable to — whatever next arose in life, be it a challenge or someone else’s strong emotions.
I intuitively knew it was possible to live from a grounded, solid place and that it was important, yet it eluded me.
I now know how to live life from that grounded, expansive place connected to who I am and what’s most important to me.
Here’s how you can come home to yourself, feel grounded and safe, and connected with possibility and creativity:
• Pause daily. Be silent without distractions each day in meditation or another practice. Extend those periods with tech-free time in nature whenever you can.
• Move your body mindfully and lovingly. Moving your body moves your energy. When you move in a way that you love, you tap into who you are. Do it out of care for yourself, not wishing you were different.
• Care for your inner child. When she is upset, scared, or angry, it’s impossible to find your ground. Listen with love and give her what you needed when you were her age and ease will return to life.
• Get to know and consult with your future self. She knows what you don’t yet know. She’s calm, connected, completely grounded. Let her lead you as you take action in life.
• Let go of cultural expectations. Know what you truly want and need. Cast off what doesn’t align.
• Take your needs and self-care seriously. When you’re filled up, feel joy, and live from self-love, you no longer base your worth in others’ approval. When you give yourself what you need instead of looking for it outside of yourself, you can live from an unshakable place.
• Feel your feelings. Like a shaken fizzy drink, the bubbles have to come out. Let your feelings flow, so your body can naturally reset to a calm state. (The same is true for your kids’ feelings, if you have kids.)
• Own your feelings, not others’ feelings. Let go of trying to manage others’ feelings and responses and you’ll be liberated in so many ways.
• Tune into your body. Feel its yes’s and its no’s. Honor both.
• Remember you have a choice about so many things. Focus your attention where you do have choice. You’ll feel instantly empowered.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.