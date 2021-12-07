Coaching is biased toward the internal and works with shifting your internal state as a way to make change in your life.
Shifting how you relate to parts of your life is helpful, but it discounts external circumstances.
Sometimes the external is insurmountable.
I found that out recently when I came across a work opportunity that excited me.
I imagined it would be a way to use my many — and varied — skills, from designing and writing to managing and coaching to teaching and presenting and maybe even podcasting.
I saw it as a chance to use what’s inside me without first hustling to create an opportunity.
I always dreamed of working for myself, and I love the learning, challenge and creativity that come with having my own business.
And, sometimes, I fantasize about having a job where I show up and someone else tells me what to do.
But, back to the opportunity.
After imagining all sorts of magical things happening because of the opportunity, reality set in.
I have a first grader and a spouse whose schedule is erratic and who often works weekends, nights and sometimes overnight. We don’t have family nearby — just neighbors and friends we lean on.
There was a wide abyss between my internal dream of pursuing new opportunities and my real life.
I can use all of the mindset tools I know to open to the unknown, acknowledge fear and keep going. Yet, I felt worried. I couldn’t bypass the external.
I need to be home with my son when he’s sick or if he’s quarantined like he was last week. And, I need the energy and patience to be fully present with him when challenges come up and when I’m solo parenting while my husband works.
If I’m honest, I feel sad that I can’t do all of the things I want to do. I know it won’t always be like this, but it’s the current season in my life.
Considering this opportunity cracked open a dormant part of me, reminding me of what I’m capable of.
While disappointing, it grounded me by clarifying what’s possible and what isn’t. Sometimes acceptance is the first step toward working with what is.
There are so many ways I can learn and explore and grow within the framework of my business. And, for now, the work I do needs to fit into the hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., while school is in session. (As I write this it’s 9 p.m., so this boundary needs a little work.)
By simply naming this fact about my life, I feel my breath become easier and my internal state shifts.
All this time, I’ve been saying, “My time is not my own.” Maybe it isn’t, but by accepting the limitations on my time, life feels freer and less like a struggle.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.