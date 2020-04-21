In the spring of 1950 a new train came to town! It was big news at The Broadmoor. The zoo had seen their little cog train bringing tourists up from the hotel since 1937 but this was big news.
The railroad had built a new station down by the lake and a new modern train would replace age-old one. The Cadillac division of General Motors had designed the new train to run on the same track as the old train, A new modern station not only provided for a place to board the train, but it would also be the home for the little engine and its two coaches. It may seem odd — the Cadillac and Broadmoor connection — but the Tutt family was the link. Charles L. Tutt of the hotel, as well as the Manitou and Pikes Peak Railway, was the brother of a prominent member of the General Motors design team.
Winter-Weiss company of Denver, who had built the bodies used on the railway up Pikes Peak, was charged with building the new zoo train body. A slick, modern little train was powered by the latest Cadillac V-8. The old cog train had used older automobile engines hidden under what looked like steam engines. Like the Pikes Peak train, the engine was located at the rear of the train on the way to the zoo.
On its first day of operation, May 20, 1950 some 200 officials from Cadillac Motors, General Motors and even most of the railroads serving Colorado turned out for the trip. Each took turns having their picture taken at the controls of the train. Over the years newer engines were installed to keep the latest in Cadillac power in the engine. The older engines were still used in the zoo until they finally wore out, replaced by a modern bus!
The zoo train eventually was closed, and The Broadmoor West now stands where the depot stood. The little engine has been restored and stands near the zoo entrance. The rest of the train is gone, too badly deteriorated to restore.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.