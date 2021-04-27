I have written several columns about the Pikes Peak Cog Railway’s progress, but how about the new summit house?
Years ago there were two summit houses — one for the highway one for the train. In the 1950s, both had bad fires and a new summit house was designed to serve both. The present “old” summit house, erected in 1963, is now being torn down as a new one is getting ready to open.
It has taken many years to get it going, but the new summit house is in a good spot, for many reasons. There was a long study about where to put it. The spot it is being constructed on, curiously, is not far from where ALL if the summit houses have been.
It is a big building, but does not look it. It is tucked in on the southeast corner of the summit. If you have not been up there, the top of the mountain is naturally flat, and is almost a square mile. The entrance is all that sticks up from the ground. It looks as if it is as big as the old summit houses itself.
A grand staircase leads down to the viewing area. To the southeast big windows give a spectacular view. When the new trains start running in May, over 300 people will get up at one time. There is almost room enough, I think, for everyone to get this view without someone standing in front of them. In the rear are the gift shop and restrooms. The building’s foot is buried in the mountain. Underneath it is the equipment to operate the building.
The windows were laid out to get the best view, but also to be protected from the extreme winds that occasionally sweep the area. The wind kicks up small rocks that can destroy a window. These big windows are sheltered, as much as they can be, but the entrance area windows may need regular replacement. The crews have not taken the winter off. They have been working inside while the winter has been relatively mild. However, now is when the snow is the worst on the mountain.
On the railroad the new track is in, the old trains are being readied and the new trains are coming in. In fact more could be arriving this week. If all goes well, in May we can go up and see what’s new.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at n.