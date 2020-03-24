More than 100 years ago poet T.S. Eliot published “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” For me, a coffee-addicted journalist, the below stanza has always resonated.
For I have known them all already, known them all:
Have known the evenings, mornings, afternoons,
I have measured out my life with coffee spoons;
I know the voices dying with a dying fall
Beneath the music from a farther room.
So how should I presume?
I have indeed measured my life with coffee spoons, to-go cups of fresh dark roast, late afternoon coffee-refill runs with my coworkers, and, lately, a diminishing supply Nespresso pods.
But in recent days I’ve taken to measuring my life in, well, toilet paper rolls. Scarce interactions with other humans as I work from home. Eggs remaining in the carton. Supply of dog treats. Texts from friends. The number of times my anxious mind wakes me in the night.
This is my new normal, at least for now. It's filled with uncertainty of how long our quarantine lasts, how long our offices and other businesses will remain closed or impaired, how much time to go until we can again see loved ones and friends without concern for each other’s health.
But there is still the outdoors to enjoy, thankfully. Forest bathing (or even walking-down-the-sidewalk-bathing) is therapeutic. I recommend a daily walk or two to take in the beautiful backdrop of the Front Range and Pikes Peak and to see how spring is coming along in your neighborhood.
My walks with my pup the past couple of days have taken me into downtown Colorado Springs, where the lack of foot- and auto traffic is surreal. I stop to read the signs on the shuttered businesses. Some with marquees, like Cowboys and The Mansion on Tejon Street, have inspirational messages “American Strong” and “Pray for one another. We'll get through this together.” Most have just a paper sign in the window, with a message like, “Sorry closed until the pandemic is over.”
But there are some local businesses that remain open, if with limited hours. And not just the beleaguered grocery stores and pharmacies.
Many restaurants and breweries are open for carryout. Several local shops including Terra Verde, Sparkles and Lace, Abatina and Frayla Boutique are open online or on social media. Boxing Brothers Cider is offering 4-packs and “howlers” of hard cider to go. You can still pick up fresh bagels and coffee at Einstein Brothers/Caribou, bread and other menu items from La Baguette, and meals from Rasta Pasta, Rooster's House of Ramen, Odyssey Gastropub, Skirted Heifer, Jose Muldoon's and Poor Richard's, all downtown, among others.
Arlene's Beans in Monument is not only offering takeout, but also is donating meals to families in need. The Loop restaurant in Manitou was boasting to-go Mexican food and margaritas on Facebook. You can get a jump on your garden planning or order mulch from McCord's Garden and Landscaping in Monument or Phelan Gardens, Summerland Gardens and Rick’s Garden Center in the Springs.
These are just a few I’ve walked by or had pop up on my Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feeds. Look your favorites up, call to see if they’re open and show some love with your wallet, if you can.
Our business landscape is altered by this crisis, as much or more than we are as individuals. They are facing dire straits. My message here is if you don’t want your favorite cafe or dinner spot to close permanently, order a meal from them today. If you’re looking to do some online clothes shopping, check out the local stores before the national chains.
When you pick up your orders, in addition to knowing you supported a business you love, you may be able to have a brief chat and a smile with a friendly face. Even from several feet apart.
