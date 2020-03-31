COVID-19 has disrupted just about every aspect of normal, everyday life.
The first dominoes to fall were the major events that corral hundreds, thousands or tens of thousands of people. Earlier this month, sports leagues, concerts and events all started to be delayed, suspended or canceled entirely.
Obviously, at this point, we’ve transitioned well beyond that. We’re staying at home. We’re working from home. We’re social-distancing. We’re only going out when absolutely necessary — usually to see those sad, empty shelves in the toilet-paper aisle.
An interesting thing has happened in the entertainment industry, and it could have ripple effects that last well past the endpoint of this pandemic. Studios began dropping their theatrical releases to video-on-demand (VOD) early. They had no choice in the matter; people stopped going to movie theaters, and then the movie theaters closed.
This theoretical idea has been in the public consciousness in the years since Netflix and other streaming services have taken off. Netflix started making it a reality in October 2015 with “Beasts of No Nation,” and have been churning out all kinds of normal studio fare, from bad action movies and dumb comedies, to Oscar-bait from directors like Alfonso Cuaron, Martin Scorsese and Noah Baumbach.
But a studio releasing a movie for rental well before its theatrical run ended? Blasphemous. It’s against the rules — even in the year 2020. Well, we’re tossing all of our societal rules out the window, and the movie studios followed suit.
Call it the domino that’s been teetering for a decade and finally fell.
It started with Universal’s announcement March 16 that they would be releasing “Emma,” “The Invisible Man” and “The Hunt” to VOD four days later. “Trolls World Tour” will come out on VOD the same day it was supposed to debut in theaters: April 10.
The rentals come with a $19.99 price point, which, at first glance, seems like a lot compared to the normal $4-6 range for a VOD release. However, if one factors in that this would be a replacement for the normal moviegoing experience, it actually is quite cheap.
Think of a family of four (in this scenario, let’s hope they weren’t going to see “The Hunt,” an R-rated thriller) going to the movies. It’s about $10 around here for a ticket, so for four people, that’s $40. For concessions, let’s be conservative and say one large popcorn ($8), four small drinks ($4.50 x 4 = $18) and one candy purchase ($4). We’re looking at $70 total. Of course, in the home-watching experience, those snacks would still need to be bought, but it will be at a significantly lower price.
Other movie studios followed Universal’s lead. “Frozen II” was dropped early on Disney+. “Onward,” “Bloodshot,” “Birds of Prey,” “I Still Believe” and “The Way Back” are all notable movies that got their early VOD release in the past two weeks.
The one major hangup in all this is the big, tentpole franchises. Upcoming entries from the James Bond, Fast and the Furious and Marvel franchises all had their release dates delayed. For the movies mentioned above, this could actually be a boon to their economic success as everyone turns to home entertainment With a movie like “Black Widow,” we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars for its theatrical run. Those kinds of numbers can’t be magicked with home rentals.
It’s still too early to tell the economic impact of this sudden switch in an industry that has operated mostly the same way for a century-plus. There are no readily available numbers on VOD rentals. “Onward” was the top iTunes rental as of March 23. And to be clear, the bottom line for movie studios’ books are not even in the top 1,000 on the list of things we should be worried about or sympathetic toward.
This can go one of two ways — everyone in the movie industry may double-down on this new model of distribution and cave on their old ways. Or, once this is over and we can emerge out of our isolation chambers, people may be inclined to the theater — more than they ever were under normal circumstances. It’s already become clear what things in the world we’ve taken for granted, and going to the movie theater may be one of them.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.