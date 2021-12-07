Location! Location! Location! That’s what my realtor son-in-law tells me are the three rules of real estate.
Location always seems to be a key component to great movements in history. The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, East Germany became the focal point of the world in 1989 as the gate was breached and East Germans flooded into freedom. The cliffside beaches of Normandy, France will always be remembered for the beginning of the end of World War II. Gettysburg, Pa. is a location from which the Civil War and the horrendous era of slavery began to unravel.
As we celebrate Christmas, one might be tempted to say Bethlehem, Israel is the most important location in the history of the world. While certainly the birth of Jesus Christ is a huge part of history from which we measure time, the foot of a cross on a rocky hill outside of Jerusalem is truly the most important location of all time. It’s at the foot of the cross where we find the intersectionality of life and death.
In speaking with Wichita Falls Pastor Jimmy Dillon recently, we were discussing what happened at the foot of the cross. He likened it to being a place where an unbeliever in Jesus Christ views as being a place of tragedy, doom and ultimate death. In that day and in that moment, certainly those hovering around the cross witnessed those things. Jesus’ mother most certainly would have viewed it as a horrible tragedy as she witnessed her son hemorrhaging to death on a wooden cross. To the disciple John, he was watching as three wonderful years of ministering in the Judea region came to an abrupt end.
Amazing things happened on that hill called Golgotha. In his agony, Jesus wanted to make sure that his mother would be cared for after his death. He gazed down at John, the only disciple who followed as Jesus was dragging his cross to His death. Jesus told John that she was now his mother, a challenge to care for her as if she was His own. A thief expressed faith in Jesus and asked to be remembered when Jesus entered into paradise. And, a Roman guard made an amazing statement of faith when he proclaimed, “Surely, this was the son of God.”
Texas pulpiteer Dr. Joel Gregory once preached about the congregation around the cross being a rainbow of colors. There was the green of envy, the red of rage, the blue of depression, the yellow of cowardice and the gray of apathy at the foot of the cross. When it seemed that Jesus Christ’s mission was defeated, it was only getting started. It is reminiscent of the fictional classic battle between "Star Wars" hero Obi Wan Kenobi and his nemesis, Darth Vader. Kenobi tells Vader, “You can't win, Vader. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”
The Bible tells us that later that afternoon there was an earthquake and the skies darkened. Three days later it would be glorious sunshine and a risen Savior. When it seemed to be the darkest, resurrection and victory would soon emerge as Jesus was raised from the dead by God.
As we celebrate Christmas, it is not just about a baby in a manger. It is about a little child who was born a king. Thirty-three years later, on an acre of land outside Jerusalem, our Savior would die so that we might live. As we celebrate Christmas, the most important location is our heart, where the Savior desires to abide.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.