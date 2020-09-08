By 5 p.m. on our third day of dispersed camping, we knew we had a problem.
The first sign of trouble came two days earlier — a tattered plastic baggie of Annie’s Organic cheese crackers.
But, two nights later, when I picked up a bag of popcorn that we bought the night before, it was confirmed.
An animal had taken a bite out of the popcorn bag.
My thoughts raced back to the baggie of crackers when we’d briefly considered whether Chippy (our name for chipmunks) had gotten into our car at our first campsite.
No. It couldn’t be, we said. Then, we ate the crackers. All of them.
Now, we had undeniable evidence.
After a bit of reasoning, we decided it had to be mice. Chippy wasn’t that slick. If Chippy’d been in our car, we’d have noticed him like the little guys we saw begging for food by the lake.
Instead of relaxing that night, we raced to throw everything out of our Subaru Forester — emergency kit, food, backpacks, layers, kitty litter — to see what the mice had gotten into before it got dark.
When the car was laid bare, I saw a glint of silver foil and white paper laying in the back of the car. A minute later I realized the mice had gotten into the astronaut ice cream sandwich my son had just eaten. Ugh.
But, the final revelation came when I offered my son a packet of hot chocolate just before I saw the hole gnawed through it and our camp kitchen kit. Yuck.
We looked at the back seat we’d flipped down for the trip.
“Under there!” I said. “That’s got to be where they’re hiding.”
Sure enough, when my husband popped the seat back up, we found our first, fluffy white nest and mouse droppings. The second one was on top of my spare tire. But, no mice in sight.
By now, we’re feeling creeped out, and we bang on every part of our car with our ice-snow tool, trying to scare the mice out. Still nothing.
While my husband disposed of the trash, I went through our piled up stuff, and secured our food in the one plastic bin we brought on the trip.
My emergency duct tape stash and the scotch tape from my son’s travel kit came in handy as I taped the bin shut like it was a prison for our food.
The next morning when we surveyed the night’s damage, we were shocked.
It started with mouse poop in each pair of shoes outside our tent, in our hammock, in our chairs, all over the car, and on top of the new food bin.
The mice won this time, but we’ve got a few new rules.
1. No eating in the car.
2. When camping, seal all food in airtight bins.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.