The local ski season returned a bit early this year. My heart is aglow with memories from skiing after the last snowstorm.
When we moved here in 2011, I wouldn’t have guessed we could ski locally. But, for the last seven years, when we get a decent local snow, I’m enjoying our trails on skis.
I’m not talking about downhill skiing, but cross-country skiing — one of my true loves. I’m giddy when I can grab my skis, poles, and boots and head to a nearby park to ski.
I liken my love of local skiing to my love of foraging for wild food. Each year, I’m on the hunt to spy new asparagus patches or wild plums or gooseberries. I study the flora wherever I go, and I light up at the sight of new types of plants to try. There’s a magic to discovering a new wild food much like there’s a magic to discovering a new trail to ski on.
So, after a snowfall, you’ll find me checking out trail conditions the first chance I get. How’s the coverage? Can I see any rocks beneath the snow? Is it supposed to be sunny?
If I’m lucky enough to score skiable conditions, I have a few favorite spots I head to.
Bear Creek Regional Park east of Cresta Road is a favorite with it’s wide, rolling trails. But, it gets lots of sun, so conditions deteriorate quickly.
When Bear Creek has melted too much or doesn’t have enough snow, I head to the North Cheyenne Cañon Park area to check conditions there.
After the last snowstorm, I tried skiing on Lower Columbine Trail, but by the time I was able to go, the snow had melted too much. So, I took the South Cheyenne Cañon Trail and the new trails in Strawberry Fields instead because they have more shade and are on north-facing slopes that keep snow longer.
Want to start skiing locally? Here are some tips.
• If you’re new to cross-country skiing, take a lesson at a nordic center or take a Colorado Mountain Club class like I did.
• Invest a few dollars in some gear, or you can rent some at Mountain Chalet.
• Keep a lookout for wide, flat or rolling trails without big rocks — perfect trails for skiing.
• Take note of where you see ski tracks.
Other ski spots include the closed portion of Gold Camp Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, High Drive, Sonderman Park, Mueller State Park, Woodmoor Country Club, and grassy fields at parks and schools. I’ve never skied at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, but I bet it would also be fantastic after a good snow.
If you give local skiing a try, I bet you’ll also appreciate it’s magic. For me, it’s a special treat that nature provides this time of year.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.