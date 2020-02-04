The second half of our October camping trip took us to the Texas Hill Country located in southeastern Texas.
Texas is a BIG state, and driving through it can be long, tedious, and dare-I-say ... boring. But there is a huge reward waiting at the end of a day traveling along Highway 10. The German-settled town of Fredericksburg can be found in the middle of the rolling, scenic Texas Hill Country. We chose the RV park at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park as our base of operations for the next 10 days. This scenic retreat lies along the laconic Pedernales River, complete with plenty of walking trails for our dog, Gracie.
As this part of Texas was the home of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, and his wife Lady Bird Johnson, we spent a day visiting Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site, and the connecting Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park. Here is another must-see destination for any history lover as it covers everything from an 1800s farm site; to LBJ’s birthplace, school, and gravesite; to the famed LBJ Texas White House. Although the ranch house is closed for extensive repairs; visitors can view the outside grounds complete with sparkling swimming pool, garage housing Johnson family vehicles, and Air Force “One-half,” that was used to transport the president from Austin during the presidential years.
It is easy to visualize the comings and goings of the Johnson family, dignitaries, and Secret Service agents along with the iconic barbecues held on the banks of the Perdernales River that runs a few hundred yards from the front porch of the house. Here is a rare piece of American history that can be appreciated up-close and personal.
The town of Fredericksburg is a true delight to tour on foot and by car. The surrounding area boasts over 50 wineries, and most have tasting rooms with outdoor seating areas available for sampling and relaxing. Fredericksburg was settled by German immigrants in the mid-1800s and is the site of over 700 historic structures. The town is quaint, welcoming, and neat-as-a-pin with restaurants and shops galore. We found the National Museum of the Pacific War to be a fascinating lesson in World War II history, and well worth a visit. The ticket is good for two days, so we took advantage of going there over two half-days to soak up the extensive detail, and peruse the multitude of artifacts.
A nearby destination is San Antonio, located about an hour east of Fredericksburg. Here is a mix of the old and the new. Our first stop, of course, was the very popular Alamo. The history is long and varied: with the Alamo having its roots as a Catholic mission beginning in 1718; becoming a military outpost in the early 1800s; a church, warehouse, and public plaza in the late 1800s; and finally being recreated as a Texas living history museum in the early 1900s. This National Historic Landmark makes history come alive with a museum, the mission/church itself, gardens, and various outbuildings and memorials.
Next stop in San Antonio was a stroll along the well-known River Walk, a pedestrian walkway that meanders by shops and restaurants by the San Antonio River. An alfresco lunch at the Mercado is a must as this area replicates the marketplace of any Mexican village. We only had time to visit one of the string of five historic missions and chose the largest, Mission San Jose, established in 1720. The impressive colonial Baroque limestone church is enclosed within protective walls containing apartments for Native Americans, exhibits and ruins.
Another day we traveled to Austin, home of the Texas Capital Building and Grounds, and a cavalcade of food trucks. Of course, we had to partake of a tasty lunch from one of the trucks that seem to be parked everywhere. The capital building itself is a most impressive edifice featuring a majestic, starred dome located 218 feet above the floor. We spent time walking about the lovely University of Texas campus and were interested in seeing the tower where Charles Whitman barricaded himself in 1966, injuring 31 people and killing 14, before being killed himself by Austin police. Sobering indeed.
A few more places of interest around Fredericksburg that we enjoyed: Luckenbach, The Texas Ranger Memorial, Fort Martin Scott reconstruction, Airport Diner, and many of the fine restaurants ranging from Mexican fare to Texas BBQ to German cuisine. We enjoyed this area of Texas so much that we are planning a future visit for further exploration and adventures.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.