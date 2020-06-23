A few days ago, I listened to a recording of a panel discussion where Chitra Aiyar, former executive director of the Sadie Nash Leadership Project, talked about how we’re all leaders, and that we can all choose to be a leader in any moment.
She told the story that inspired the organization’s founding. Virginia “Sadie” Nash, the great-grandmother of SNLP founder Cecilia Clarke, was on a crowded trolley car in Nebraska in 1902 when she took off her petticoat and wrapped it around a freezing infant.
Nash chose to act even though it went against cultural norms to take off her petticoat off in public. She did what she thought was right even though others didn’t approve. Her actions shocked her community.
“SNLP draws its name and inspiration from Sadie Nash and her impulse to take action, brush convention aside, and lead by example,” states the organization’s website.
This story touched me.
It reminded me that we’re all leaders. We don’t need a title to lead. We don’t need a large team of employees or volunteers to lead. We just need to act.
Until I heard this story, I’d forgotten I’m a leader. I no longer have a large staff that I lead. Or volunteers to support.
But, I lead every day as a small business owner. As a woman. As a mom. As a community member.
And so do you.
When we connect with being a leader, our actions are about more than us.
We’re carried by a larger force.
Things seem more possible. And it seems daunting to act in the face of opposition.
Leaders face opposition and criticism because they stand for something. When you take a stand and advocate for change, some won’t be happy.
But, a leader’s job isn’t to keep everyone happy. At leader’s job isn’t to be popular. A leader’s job is to take action toward a vision they believe in. A vision of a something better.
That’s the leader that inspires me and the leader that’s in each of us. In any moment we can choose to step up. We can speak out against wrongs, we can advocate for causes, we can take tangible action like Sadie Nash did.
I’m speaking out against racism and oppression of any kind.
We can do better. We must do better … as a community, a state, a country. We need to demonstrate that we care and stand against racism and marginalization of all groups.
I want to lead and contribute, so I leave this world a better place. I want to live in a world where we value our differences, we strive to understand each other, and we have mutual compassion and respect.
How are you leading? How can you contribute to making this world a better place for everyone?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.