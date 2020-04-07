Besides the shake-up that has come from COVID-19, my life has undergone a shake-up of its own in the last year.
I’ve become aware of old patterns that once served me but don’t any longer.
I’ve stopped living like I was taught to live. Instead, I’ve begun living aligned with my values.
With these changes has come grief.
Why did I live according to someone else’s values for so long?
Why didn’t I trust myself and ground in my own wisdom with compassion and love?
I don’t know the answer to these questions other than perhaps it wasn’t yet time.
Perhaps I hadn’t lived long enough in a disjointed, painful way for it to be worth it to change.
I’m beginning to trust the timing of life and the clarity that comes when it’s ready.
Recently, I gained clarity around my life’s struggles and challenges after I heard the story of a woman who worked alongside a woman who clearly didn’t like her.
First, she tried to win the woman over with kindness, but it didn’t work.
Then, she added the woman to her daily gratitude list.
She began thanking the woman for teaching her that not everyone will like her.
By showing gratitude for the woman who didn’t like her, things changed.
Her energy changed as she sent the woman blessings. And soon, the woman’s harsh treatment stopped.
This story touched me.
I felt a deep shift in myself as I contemplated the interpersonal struggles I have had recently and in the past.
What if those struggles were an arrow pointing me toward something I needed to learn?
What if I could also hold gratitude for those struggles and every single struggle of my life?
This idea felt profound and immensely freeing.
I spent some time in the next day reviewing the biggest struggles of my life and thanking the people, the body parts and the things involved. I opened to seeing the lessons I learned or needed to learn.
As our lives are disrupted and we spend so much more time at home, can we thank the struggles that come up?
If you offer gratitude to the challenges, how does that shift how you feel about them? Do you feel empowered and less like a victim?
I feel the power in seeing the current disruption to normal life as a gift.
It feels like an opportunity to begin fresh, to let go of old unhelpful routines, to slow down, to simplify, and to forge deep connections with myself, my son and my husband.
It’s given me the nudge I needed to start teaching adult and play-based family movement classes online, which felt huge before.
How has COVID-19 or any other time of struggle been a gift to you? You might just find within your answer the freedom you’ve been looking for.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.