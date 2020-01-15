By Mel McFarland
As you turn on that radio you may not think about how long radios have been listened to by the public. In the early 1920s radio stations were rare, and many had private receivers where they could listen to distant stations. Often this receiver was in an attic, away from noise, and up high to get a better signal. It was seen by many as a passing fad.
In December 1924, Colorado Springs got its first radio station. It broadcast from a tower in downtown Colorado Springs, where Penrose Public Library now stands. Denver had four stations, the newest was KOA, the others KFEL, KFLE, and KFUP. KOA started in December 1924 just before Christmas. The Rocky Mountain Broadcast company was part of General Electric's radio stations. It was their third station. The first was WGY in Schenectady, N.Y. The other, KGO, was in Oakland Calif.
These early stations mainly used local talent for their broadcasts. Many had grand studios, but most used some local facility. KFUM, the Colorado Springs station, used Perkins Hall on the Colorado College campus, as well as the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind. KOA in Denver used various churches as well as their own studio. The stations were usually on the air only three or four hours a day, generally in the evening. Officials from state government were often featured.
The newspapers carried lists of known radio stations. The signals from KOA were reported to be received as far away as Mexico City and Alaska. Most of the stations were east of the Mississippi. Chicago had several stations that could be picked up along the front range. Stations typically listened to in Colorado included those from Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Davenport, Iowa; and Kansas City, Mo.
That first station in Colorado Springs, 2f40, was owned by W.D. Corley, who was also working on the Corley Mountain Highway, later known as the Gold Camp Road.
