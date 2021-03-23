Imagine your daily life, but with your faculty of speech taken away. Explaining that you are hungry, or tired, or in pain, is beyond your power.
Now imagine the editor that lives inside your brain and body decides to quit. What was once a place of order and structure now becomes a constant burst of ideas, memories, impulses and thoughts flowing over you without end. Previously, your inner editor controlled this cascade of activities, determining which thoughts to keep and which to discard. Now, all input comes into your conscious consideration like multiple firework shows going on simultaneously.
Although amazing, the sensory stimulation is overwhelming. There is no off switch or volume control. The flood of colors, patterns, smells, touch and movement puts your senses out of balance and creates a cacophony of noise in your head, so intense that you can no longer understand your sense of time or language.
This is the world for people born on the autistic spectrum. The rest of us have editors as part of our birthright. People with autism spend their lives learning how to mimic an editor. They must build and maintain a fragile construct in order to survive in an outside world. When the challenge of regulating emotions and communicating becomes too intense, frustrations can lead to behaviors such as outbursts that are difficult for others to understand. Parents and caregivers run the gauntlet of researching and providing the best for their children with special needs while dealing with the day-to-day behavior presented before them. For both sides, it is a heroic journey.
Now that we have taken a moment to imagine what it might be like to experience living with autism, we can discuss what it is and some of the ways we can help.
According to the Mayo Clinic, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences.
There are many types of autism, caused by a different combination of genetic and environmental influences. The diagram illustrates the basic symptoms of autism which are often accompanied by other medical conditions and challenges.
Some additional facts:
• Autism typically appears between 2 and 3 years of age, but can be diagnosed as early as 18 months.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates autism’s prevalence as 1 in 59 children in the United States. This includes 1 in 37 boys and 1 in 151 girls.
• An estimated 50,000 teens with autism become adults — and lose school-based autism services — each year.
• Around one-third of people with autism remain nonverbal.
• Around one-third of people with autism have an intellectual disability.
• Certain medical and mental health issues frequently accompany autism. They include gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures, sleep disturbances, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and phobias.
While autism is usually a lifelong condition, all children and adults benefit from interventions or therapies that can reduce symptoms and increase skills and abilities. We know that locked inside the autistic body is a mind as curious, subtle and complex as ours — we just need to access it.
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is for all. We create a continuum of care with partners such as Shandy Clinic to foster a safe and interactive environment for children to play and participate in sensory integration activities.
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact her with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.