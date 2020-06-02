As we all know, the world completely changed in March. For those of us who were on the road at the time, the changes came about slowly with increasing momentum, until they became a slap in the face.
On Feb. 17, my husband, Ron; dog, Gracie; and I skedaddled out of Colorado Springs just ahead of a blizzard that hit town the next day. As we headed down Raton Pass into the high desert of New Mexico, we smugly congratulated ourselves for planning well. Little did we know what lay ahead, and how our trip would end.
After two delightful weeks in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, we headed back over the border to our all-time favorite campground at Catalina State Park located on the northwest side of Tucson. While in Mexico we started hearing increasingly dire warnings about the oncoming pandemic, but we blithely focused on staying in vacation mode. Worldwide travel was starting to be curtailed, and faraway places were going into lockdown. Gradually we started to feel twinges that there was “a bad moon on the rise.”
Nonetheless we forged on. The joy of camping life went on as usual. On Saturday, March 7, we attended a fundraiser, Empty Bowls, in Tucson. At the sold-out event we mingled with the crowd, choosing our pottery bowls, sampling soups, and sitting at crowded tables along with over a thousand other guests. Naturally, we thought nothing was unusual about being at a large gathering. We were unmindful that this was likely the last time we would engage in an event such as this for a long time to come.
The news kept trickling in with increasing urgency as we enjoyed the days in sunny Arizona. The first hint I got that the situation was becoming personal was when I went shopping for a barbecue gathering, and there was no fresh hamburger available at the large supermarket. Well, we made do with frozen hamburger patties. No big deal.
A buzz in the campground started that there might be impending shutdowns in Tucson. We started paying more attention to the news. My sister and her husband headed home to Kansas City on March 16 and reported that restaurants in New Mexico were observing social distancing in their dining rooms. We started keeping our distance from fellow campers and stopped using public restrooms, opting to stick to the facilities in our trailer.
The rumblings became louder as the tide was changing, and fear began creeping in. We started discussing whether it made sense to go home early, although we still felt safe in our home on wheels. On March 17, I drove to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. I had checked the evening before to make sure it would be open, but as I neared the entry there were signs posted on the roadway announcing it was closed.
Two days later we had our big wakeup call. We went to the supermarket to do our weekly grocery shopping in Tucson, and found many shelves had been completely picked clean, resulting in NO pasta, canned goods, cleaning supplies or paper products. There was not a roll of toilet paper, box of tissues or paper towels to be found.
You know what happened next … the restaurants became carryout only, and all nonessential stores and attractions closed their doors. Fellow campers seemed a bit shell shocked and gave each other a wide berth. No one was wearing masks or gloves at this point. Ron and I struggled with the decision to cut our winter getaway short, and gradually we came to the conclusion that it was time to go home, and shelter in place where we would be safest.
We canceled our reservation in Sedona, where a grateful RV park owner thanked me for changing our plans to 2021, rather than demanding our deposit back. She was already suffering the effects the pandemic would have on small business owners.
On the journey back to Colorado Springs we noted diminished traffic, witnessed a loud comment from a gas station attendant declaring the pandemic was “just a hoax,” and stayed overnight in Santa Fe, N.M. at an almost empty RV park. Our journey had an increasingly eerie feel to it as we stopped in Trinidad at a Taco Bell with carryout-only service. We made sure to wear disposable gloves when filling up the truck, and used dollops of hand sanitizer after every stop.
With gratitude we finally arrived home, quickly noting how the world had changed since we left in mid-February. Neighbors were hunkered down sheltering in place, all travel had basically come to a halt, hospitals were overflowing, and sadly victims of the virus were dying. The pandemic was dominating world, national, and local news. We were now truly in for the long haul of managing our response to the crisis.
