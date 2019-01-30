The Empty Stocking Fund: Wrapping up the 2018-19 giving season in Colorado Springs
What started in 1984 by The Gazette as a campaign to provide clothing and toys to needy families during the holiday season has grown into a multi-million dollar impact. Over the past 34 years, Empty Stocking Fund has been a constant presence in the Pikes Peak region, benefiting 20 health-and-human services partner agencies. The fund has cumulatively raised more than $20 million since its founding, surpassing the $1 million milestone for the 10th time during the 2017-18 campaign. Empty Stocking Fund aims to exceed the $1 million mark again during the 2018-19 campaign, which launched Thanksgiving Day.
Empty Stocking Fund aims to spark the giving spirit of the Pikes Peak region by partnering with 20 local agencies. The Empty Stocking Fund partner agencies reach more than 300,000 lives annually in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area. Each agency provides unique services to its clients, ranging across rent and utility assistance, shelter and safety, warm meals, health screenings, and resource referral. Together, they form a network of support for residents in the Pikes Peak region.
Empty Stocking Fund maximizes the collective impact of donations due to the number of partner agencies. Even a $1 donation can drastically increase the capacity of the partner agencies. With $1, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region can give a military family a day of fishing at Camp Shady Brook in Deckers, Colo. A $20 donation allows Care and Share Food Bank to provide 150 meals to residents of southern Colorado. A generous gift of $200 can pay for eight hours of behavioral health services for a child and family in crisis through CPCD … giving children a head start.
Key partners increase the impact of donations to Empty Stocking Fund. Since 1997, El Pomar Foundation has matched $1 for every $3 up to $200,000. Additionally, Bruni Foundation has matched $1 for every $10 up to $70,000 since 2000. Add Staff, Wells Fargo, and The Gazette also support the campaign, making it possible for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to partner agencies.
Individuals or businesses can donate via the website, over the phone or by mailing checks. Alternatively, Empty Stocking Fund hosts and attends a number of public community events throughout the campaign, during which donations are collected. Finally, Empty Stocking Fund has established partnerships with many community businesses, many of which donate a portion of event proceeds to the campaign. Community partners include the Broadmoor World Arena, FH Beerworks, and Signature Homes by Steve Scott.
The 35th annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign wrapped up this month, but you can still show your support for the agency partners and help your neighbors in need by donating at fillanemptystocking.org.
Deb Mahan is the first Director of Gazette Charities/Gazette-El Pomar Founation Empty Stocking Fund and has lived in Colorado Springs for 28 years working in the nonprofit and business sectors. Devon Seymour is a second-year fellow with the El Pomar Foundation, working directly with the Empty Stocking Fund. For more information, go to fillanemptystocking.org.