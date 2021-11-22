Despite the recent 72-degree afternoons, winter is coming. While we unpack heavier layers and check the snow boots in our garage for spiders, the wildlife in our park system is busy preparing for the change of seasons in their own way. Winter preparation for most animals does not include turning up the thermostat or busting out fleece-lined pants; they have their own way of accommodating the seasonal changes. Eight ways, in fact.
Migrate — Perhaps the most well known “ate,” animals who migrate move from one habitat to another in search of food, warmer conditions, or reproductive needs. Birds are some of the most popular migrators, including the Rufous Hummingbird which travels four thousand miles each year to maintain access to its favorite food, nectar-rich, tubular flowers. Many other species of animals migrate, including the Monarch Butterfly, a candidate under the Endangered Species Act due to loss of wintering habitat in Mexico and southern California.
Hibernate — If most people are familiar with the term migration, then hibernation is certainly a close second! Hibernation, in short, involves an animal turning down its metabolism to save energy. This allows it to survive cold, dark winters without having to forage for food or migrate to a warmer climate. What’s the first animal that comes to mind when you see or hear the word “hibernate?” Is it a bear? If so, you might be surprised to discover that no large mammals, including bears, truly hibernate. Instead, they go into torpor. Torpor, like hibernation, includes a lower body temperature, breathing rate, heart rate, and metabolic rate. Unlike hibernation, torpor lasts for short periods of time — sometimes just through the night or day. Waking up from torpor takes just an hour, while waking up from hibernation takes several! True hibernators in Colorado Springs include ground squirrels, Prairie rattlesnakes, and Little Brown bats.
Generate — Animals, including humans, generate heat from the foods they eat. For animals trying to survive winter, being overweight is great! The extra fat help insulates their bodies and generates heat. Just as they store food underground for use during the winter, squirrels store fat on their bodies in preparation for the cold. When food is scarce, or they forgot where they stashed their acorns, a good layer of fat offers the energy a squirrel might need to survive. It also helps them stay warm when the temperature drops.
Congregate — Have you ever huddled close to someone to stay warm? That tactic is exactly what several species of wildlife do to shake off the winter chill. Black-tailed prairie dogs, a keystone species that can be found at Bluestem Prairie Open Space, huddle together deep in their burrows to stay warm. They may also go into a state of torpor during long stretches of harsh weather conditions.
Terminate — Grasshoppers, mosquitoes and many species of spiders lay eggs before winter arrives. Adult spiders, such as the Black and Yellow Garden Spider, are able to sense when cold temperatures are coming and begin to prepare by mating and laying eggs in the late summer and early fall. The adults die when the first hard freeze hits, leaving the babies to fend for themselves when they hatch the following spring.
Pupate — Some insects ride out winter as a pupa. Think of a pupa as an insect’s teen years — a time when the baby bug changes into an adult. Lots of insects, including the stunning Cecropia Silk Moth, form a cocoon when they pupate. Some even have antifreeze in their bodies to keep them from turning into “bugsicles” when temperatures tank!
Insulate — Animals don’t stop by the nearest REI when temperatures begin to drop, they have something better than Omni-Heat lining, fur and feathers! Red foxes and other mammals grow enviable thick fur coats to keep them cozy. Birds fluff up their feathers to trap warm air next to their skin. The “chubby” birds you see during the winter months aren’t fat, just insulating!
Excavate — During heavy snows, many rodents excavate tunnels under the powder. Mice, voles and shrews retreat to the tunnels for protection from cold temperatures, bitter winds and hungry predators. Food is right at hand: grass, leaves, bark, seeds and insects are free and unfrozen. Under the snow, these tiny mammals create long tunnel systems complete with air shafts to the surface above. The area between the surface of the ground and the bottom of the snowpack is called the subnivean zone. The word subnivean comes from the Latin “sub” (under) and “nives” (snow).
Many animals practice multiple “ates” to survive the harsh conditions of Colorado winters. While visiting the trails, open spaces, and parks here in Colorado Springs, remember to respect wildlife and help them prepare for the change of seasons by staying on trail, leashing your pet, and giving them their space! They will appreci-ate it!
Gillian is the Park Ranger Supervisor for the Trails, Open Space & Parks Stewardship Program.