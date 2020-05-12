By Jess Young
The story of Cheyenne Mountain School starts with the construction of a 12-foot square log cabin with two windows and a roof of poles and sod. It was located on Broadmoor Hill overlooking Cheyenne Creek in the year of 1872.
Cheyenne’s first enrollment was nine students. They found their school becoming an official school district in 1884 when a new frame building was erected in the 1300 block between Cheyenne Road and Cheyenne Boulevard. The structure was 16 ft.by 32 ft. Enrollment had grown to 22 in all grades, and there were classes in chemistry, physiology, philosophy, geography and history, along with the three Rs.
There was little change during the next five years except that in 1890 Miss Lillie M. Rains was replaced by Millie Sharp in the middle of the seven and a half months school term. The report to the school board stated that a LADY had replaced Miss Rains because of the latter’s habit of using a rawhide on the boys almost every day. “The whip was used in front of the whole school group,” said the report.
A streetcar line was laid from Colorado Springs to the rustic, rural area to serve Broadmoor developments in 1891. Enrollment increased and in 1910 six rooms were added to the school.
In 1916 Mr. Lloyd Shaw was placed in charge of the school and he remained for 35 years. He was a graduate of Colorado College. Shaw was skilled in extracurricular as well as general academic activities. He made the school famous across the nation. The school became accredited by the North Central Association in 1928.
Mr. Shaw retired in June 1951 and John Chamney became superintendent. He remained in the position until June 1958. Chamney was a graduate of Colorado College where he had been an excellent hockey player. He started the hockey team at Cheyenne. By this time the school district had grown and in 1954 Cheyenne Mountain met the requirements of a first-class district with more than 1,800 students.
In 1949 a new wing and gymnasium were added to the old building. Canon Elementary was constructed in 1954 and Skyway Elementary the next year. Broadmoor Elementary was completed in 1956 and in 1962 the old high school was converted into a junior high following the construction of a modernly designed, single-story, $2 million high school above Skyway Park.
Cheyenne had come a long way from its original start as a little log cabin.
Edited by Richard Marold, this article originally appeared in the Colorado Springs Free Press and is reprinted courtesy of the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. For more information see CMHeritageCenter.org.