You may have wondered after seeing the splendid Tudor structure located at 104 E. Rio Grande St. on the northeast corner of Tejon and Rio Grande in downtown Colorado Springs — just what is that? Was it built as a church, mansion or grand office space?
Well, the answers are “no,” and the true story is a fascinating and inspiring piece of Colorado Springs history.
Central to the story is philanthropist and socialite Alice Bemis Taylor. She financed and orchestrated the construction of that beautiful building, the Colorado Springs Day Nursery. It was dedicated and opened to its first residents in December 1922. Taylor was not only a most generous and far-sighted benefactor, but also was completely involved in ensuring that underprivileged children in Colorado Springs received quality care in what she described as a “whimsical” environment. Her endeavor has been an overwhelming success for almost 100 years.
In 1897, Taylor was one of 14 women who founded the Colorado Springs Day Nursery to provide child care and education for children from limited-income and working families. A need was recognized to assist families who were negatively impacted by health and financial issues. Taylor became president of CSDN in 1914 and continued in this role until her death in 1942. As a result of the influenza epidemic of 1918, she was motivated to provide a safe, and healthy home where needy children could flourish in a residential environment, while maintaining a positive relationship with their families.
In 1915, Taylor wrote: “If we did not hope for more than we can accomplish, we would not be working up to a high ideal.” Using a $160,000 inheritance from her mother, Alice Cogswell Bemis, and her own personal assets, Taylor funded the project, assisted architects John Gray and William Stickney in the design, and supervised every detail of the construction of The Day Nursery. She insisted that the building be inspirational to children while maintaining an aura of whimsy.
The result of Taylor’s dedication and philanthropy is a delightful structure that has stood the test of time, remaining as beautiful and impressive today as when it opened in 1922. It is said that Taylor spared no expense in the execution of her vision. Remarkably, 99 years later, the Day Nursery continues to provide quality child care, education, and support to deserving children and families. It is the oldest nonprofit child care corporation in Colorado.
Touring the facility provides not only a view of the elegant, timeless and sturdy architecture of bygone days, but an appreciation for a nonprofit that has persevered. This is definitely not an institutional building, but one of elegance that is full of historic details.
The ground floor is appointed with rich wood paneling, colorful stained glass and leaded windows, tile flooring imported from France, and timeless light fixtures. Much of the original wooden furnishings remain in use. The library is a cozy delight with warm wood paneling, many of the original books, built-in benches and desks, and the original copper screens. The cavernous dining room is furnished with the original wooden tables, benches and buffets. A soaring alcove facing East Rio Grande Street boasts breathtaking stained glass windows.
The high-ceilinged auditorium is perhaps the most stunning surprise of all. The huge room is decorated with original oil-on-canvas murals painted by artist Allen Tupper True. Dancing high around the perimeter of the room above the wooden pegged flooring are life-sized Mother Goose characters such as Peter Piper and Little Bo Peep. The cheerful colors remain bright, especially after being cleaned in the 1990s.
Ornate wooden staircases lead to the two second-floor dormitories: one sunshine-filled room for the girls and one for the boys. Around 30-40 children were residents of the Day Nursery when it opened, and over the years, the facility gradually transitioned to providing only day care. What is striking is how light and airy the building is, with an obvious emphasis on being welcoming to its small residents. Much of the furnishings are child-sized, and the original bathrooms feature pint-sized fixtures. A napping deck was available for healthy open-air siestas.
The third floor reveals sturdy steel beams used in the construction, a gymnasium, living quarters for the matrons, an infirmary, and an operating room that was used to perform surgeries such as tonsillectomies and appendectomies.
A dumbwaiter that still works rises from the basement to the third floor. The original monster-sized washing machine languishes in the basement. In the backyard playground are a wading pool and merry-go-round that have provided fun and entertainment since 1922.
The Day Nursery has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990, and is a testament to the vision and goodwill of Alice Bemis Taylor.
Diane Price, CEO of Early Connection Learning Centers which now administers the program, observes that: “One of the things I’m most proud of is we are still doing what we were charged with in 1897 … We weathered wars, the ups and downs of the economy, the pandemic … How remarkable is that! This is a testament to how a community cares for its children and families.”