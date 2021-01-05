‘The Cheyenne Mountain Fire,’ a poem

HELEN COGSWELL TROSTEL

In Colorado’s famed mountain land

With grandeur and beauty on ev’ry hand

And ancient pines on the far-flung range –

“Eternal,” folk said, “It can never change.”

Bells chimed in the Cheyenne Mountain shrine,

Marking the passing of ‘forty-nine:

While the rains that always had blessed the scene

Were vanished as if they had never been seen.

December passed and no snowflake fell

To cover parched field and mountain dell

And though January had just begun

The hills were bare ‘neath a spring-like sun.

Then fully two months before their time

The March-due winds began to whine

And rising to heights none could recall

They vented their force on tree and wall.

Windows crashed and chimneys fell

And down came tile that were fastened well;

And at Cheyenne’s base where the slopes rise higher,

On that dreadful night came the cry of “Fire.”

A cigarette tossed or unguarded flame,

None could tell who had been to blame,

But pausing not to debate the case

Volunteers sped toward the burning place.

They manned the pumps at the reservoir

And streams of water went shooting o’er

The blazing trees that threatened the zoo

And some of the nearby hoses, too.

But fight as they would, these gallant men

Just quenched the blaze o’er it rose again;

And though flames came from the nearby town

They knew ‘twas vain lest the wind died down.

The news flew fast and Camp Carson’s boast –

Truck-loads of soldiers – a mighty host –

With engine and tank and big machine

Came roaring up to the lurid scene.

The Red Cross workers brought needed food

And their first aid kits did a lot of good;

And college students of nerve and brawn

Fought side by side through the flaming dawn.

All day they fought but the fire spread fast

And the wind swooped down with its fearsome blast

To suck the blaze in relentless skeins

Up Fisher’s Canyon, and toward the plains.

Right in its path stood Carson’s site

With thousands of souls – an army’s might;

Barracks and storerooms by the score,

And of Army gear, a tremendous store.

With pick and shovel – with beater’s sack

Five hundred men waited to beat it back;

But the fiery wind bearing flaming trees,

Blew over their heads like a swarm of bees.

Like tinder boxes the barracks went,

And burned like straw in a canvas tent,

Till eighty-nine buildings in ashes lay

And twenty soldiers were burned that day.

