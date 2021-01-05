‘The Cheyenne Mountain Fire,’ a poem
HELEN COGSWELL TROSTEL
In Colorado’s famed mountain land
With grandeur and beauty on ev’ry hand
And ancient pines on the far-flung range –
“Eternal,” folk said, “It can never change.”
Bells chimed in the Cheyenne Mountain shrine,
Marking the passing of ‘forty-nine:
While the rains that always had blessed the scene
Were vanished as if they had never been seen.
December passed and no snowflake fell
To cover parched field and mountain dell
And though January had just begun
The hills were bare ‘neath a spring-like sun.
Then fully two months before their time
The March-due winds began to whine
And rising to heights none could recall
They vented their force on tree and wall.
Windows crashed and chimneys fell
And down came tile that were fastened well;
And at Cheyenne’s base where the slopes rise higher,
On that dreadful night came the cry of “Fire.”
A cigarette tossed or unguarded flame,
None could tell who had been to blame,
But pausing not to debate the case
Volunteers sped toward the burning place.
They manned the pumps at the reservoir
And streams of water went shooting o’er
The blazing trees that threatened the zoo
And some of the nearby hoses, too.
But fight as they would, these gallant men
Just quenched the blaze o’er it rose again;
And though flames came from the nearby town
They knew ‘twas vain lest the wind died down.
The news flew fast and Camp Carson’s boast –
Truck-loads of soldiers – a mighty host –
With engine and tank and big machine
Came roaring up to the lurid scene.
The Red Cross workers brought needed food
And their first aid kits did a lot of good;
And college students of nerve and brawn
Fought side by side through the flaming dawn.
All day they fought but the fire spread fast
And the wind swooped down with its fearsome blast
To suck the blaze in relentless skeins
Up Fisher’s Canyon, and toward the plains.
Right in its path stood Carson’s site
With thousands of souls – an army’s might;
Barracks and storerooms by the score,
And of Army gear, a tremendous store.
With pick and shovel – with beater’s sack
Five hundred men waited to beat it back;
But the fiery wind bearing flaming trees,
Blew over their heads like a swarm of bees.
Like tinder boxes the barracks went,
And burned like straw in a canvas tent,
Till eighty-nine buildings in ashes lay
And twenty soldiers were burned that day.