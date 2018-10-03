For the first day of fall, my wife Karen made reservations for us at Gather, a food studio in old Colorado City run by David Cook and Cortney Smith. The three hour “date-night” cooking lesson inspired couples to share in the task of creating unique recipes together. Being fundamentally a person who prepares only basic dishes like grilled hamburgers, chili and spaghetti, I was hesitant to try out this new venue. Nonetheless, I took the plunge and we showed up at the cozy cottage off Colorado Avenue and dove into the lesson, titled, “Hello Fall.”
After a brief introduction and history by both Cook and Smith about the food studio, we walked into a well-stocked kitchen and stood around a cooking table with enough room for six adults.
Each couple had a station around the table with all ingredients for the recipes measured out and ready to mix with fruits and vegetables such as apples, onions, red kuri squash and others. This was helpful, as we could concentrate on following the more basic elements of the recipes.
The lesson was well delivered, every step explained in simple terms and demonstrated in detail. I began to feel more at ease, while Karen reveled in the exotic odors, aromas and flavors of cinnamon, coriander, black cumin, fenugreek, black peppercorn and whole allspice.
We also learned about proper knife handling and keeping the cooking area clean and sanitary.
The evening’s highlight was enjoying the completed menu in the quaint dining room next to the kitchen. The main entrée, a grilled ribeye steak rubbed with the berbere steak seasoning, was excellent. A red kuri squash soup with gingerbread croutons and fig jam complemented the steak, the meal completed with New Mexico-style apple pie with green chili and piñon nuts.
Being a teacher, I give an A+ to this cooking and dining adventure. Experience a friendly setting with knowledgeable chefs at some of their classes, listed at gatherfoodstudio.com.
Dr. Istvan (Steve) Hornyak is a professional musician, composer and retired teacher from Academy School District 20 residing in Colorado Springs. As a former Colorado Teacher of the Year, he highly values education and is a committed advocate of the local arts. Contact him with questions and ideas at ihornyak@aol.com.