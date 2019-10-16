By LLOYD SHAW
Editor’s Note: The following is an abridged version of a column originally published in February 1956 in The Colorado Springs Free Press.
I became so stagestruck as a young boy that Shakespeare became a passion with me. I bought a full set of his plays when I was just a youngster. I had all my summer’s earnings saved up, when I attended a real bookstore auction. They had a beautiful 40-volume set of Shakespeare, and I bought it. They only half-believed me, and gave me just 15 minutes to produce the cash. I started to school the next week, completely broke.
I attended every Shakespearean play that ever came to Colorado Springs. Imagine my chagrin when a rather prominent actor came to our city and offered one of the better-known of Shakespeare’s historical plays. I don’t know what I had done or hadn’t done, but Mother wouldn’t let me have a cent. I was stuck!
So I talked Charlie Butner into trying to sneak into the fly gallery with me. Then we took out sandwiches which we had each brought and a bottle of “pop” and ate our supper. The play wasn’t as good as it might have been. But at the end of the play the king was killed. After the curtain fell, he lay there for a minute; then a couple of men hurried over to pick him up. For some reason, I have never forgotten how he patted them on the shoulder and thanked them. Then he went out and took his many curtain calls!
Also, I remember sitting up in the gallery of the old Opera House when Robert M. LaFollette spoke. He moved me powerfully. Finally, he took out his watch and said that he had already talked an hour longer than his wife permitted him to talk. “So most of the crowd may go home now!” he said. “But there are a few young faces up in the gallery that have moved me. I would like to talk to them a little more, if they care to listen.” He seemed to be looking directly at me! The whole audience stayed; and I pledged myself that night to certain ideals in politics, that it would best not to mention here.
When the graduating classes of the high school put on their class plays, I was always there. I hope no one in town remembers me and the leaders of the junior class, when we made our own beautiful dress suits and had our supper in the boxes of the old Opera House between acts of the senior play.
Great hypnotists sometimes came to town. They would give great stage shows, and we would always go on the stage to be “hypnotized.” (We were always promised money if we did a good job. We did a very good job. We never got a cent.) One night several of us waited for the hypnotist to finish figuring out the house with the manager of the theater. They stayed a very long time in the manager’s office, but we decided he couldn’t outstay us. We would sleep by the door if we had to. At last he came out and we told him what we wanted in no uncertain terms.
He explained to us that we had been truly hypnotized. We told him that his manager had offered us good pay if we did a good job. We had done a good job; we wanted the pay; and we could never find the manager. He argued, and we argued. He led us to the Elks Club, where he was staying, still arguing. He had us come in and sit down in the front room, and told us that he was really going to hypnotize us at last and he wasn’t sure he could ever get us out of it again. He took off his coat, and I’ll be darned if we didn’t all lose our nerve. He was no hypnotist and we knew it. He was just a good showman. But this last show convinced us, and we hurried out, and went home.
This article comes courtesy of the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain/Pikes Peak region. For more information, go to CMHeritageCenter.org.