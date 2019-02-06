The Cheyenne Experience: The early years of Cheyenne School
2019 marks the 147th birthday of Cheyenne School.
The first school building was erected in 1872, a simple log hut, 12-feet square with two windows. The school was constructed by Daniel Kinsman, Carter Harlan and Marcus Foster, all of whom were interested in their children receiving a more structured education.
According to Dr. Paul Homan, who conducted research on the history of District 12, Mary Harlan, the daughter of Carter Harlan, was the first teacher. The school term lasted only three months, and nine children were enrolled. Judging by the complexity of today’s standards, building a school requiring no electricity, no furnace, no parking lots, no phones, no computers and no plumbing seems appealingly simple.
But there was water. The older boys walked the short distance to Cheyenne Creek and filled a bucket from the stream.
Two years after the school began it was officially designated as District 12.
During the first 14 years of Cheyenne School, only one teacher was needed in the classroom, and the first record of a salary was $42 a month paid to A.B. Clerk for the school year 1880-81. Clerk must have demanded too much money because the following year, Lena Busch was the teacher, and she worked for $25 per month.
In 1882, Busch was teaching in a somewhat larger building with 22 pupils, and the school year started Oct. 14 and lasted four months.
1886 was the first year two teachers were hired, and each made $45 per month. That must have strained the school’s budget because the following year only one teacher was hired at $40 per month.
1902 was the first year a teacher was paid $70 a month. Also by that time, the school year had extended to 9 and 1/2 months.
In the late 1920s and early 1930s, teacher salaries moved into the low $2,000-a-year range. But by the mid ’30s, the salary scale dipped and no teacher earned $2,000 annually — a reflection of the Great Depression and hard economic times.
Looking back, the quiet, country Cheyenne School with students whose parents ranched, farmed and mined, seems far more distant than 147 years ago.
Richard Marold serves as editor of the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain area and the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.