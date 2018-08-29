Living in the 21st Century you may occasionally be annoyed when traveling by airplane and having your luggage searched, then finding yourself stuffed into a seat. And while this is going on you are hoping you will arrive on time in a city a thousand miles away.
But you may find some consolation by returning to the middle of the 19th Century to discover a different form of travel. The following list of stagecoach rules provides a perspective on early travelers who crossed the Great Plains to reach Colorado and the Rocky Mountains, a trip that took days if not weeks (and no warm showers along the way). Before stepping onto the stagecoach passengers were given the following rules. These rules were prepared by “Far West Stageline.”
Passengers riding these state coaches were given the following rules to insure a pleasant trip for all:
• Abstinence from liquor is requested, but if you must drink, share the bottle. To do otherwise makes you appear selfish and un-neighborly.
• If ladies are present, gentlemen are urged to forego smoking cigars and pipes as the odor of the same is repugnant to the Gentle Sex. Chewing tobacco is permitted, but spit with the wind, not against it.
• Gentlemen must refrain from the use of rough language in the presence of ladies and children.
• Buffalo robes are provided for your comfort during cold weather. Hogging robes will not be tolerated and the offender will be made to ride with the driver.
• Don’t snore loudly while sleeping or use your fellow passenger’s shoulder for a pillow, he (or she) may not understand and friction may result.
• Firearms may be kept on your person for a use in emergencies. Do not fire them for pleasure or shoot at wild animals as the sound riles the horses.
• In the event of runaway horses, remain calm. Leaping from the coach in panic will leave you injured, at the mercy of the elements, hostile Indians and hungry coyotes.
• Forbidden topics of discussion are stagecoach robberies and Indian uprisings.
• Gents guilty of unchivalrous behavior toward lady passengers will be put off the Stage. It is a long walk back. A word to the wise is sufficient.
This article was taken from the Winter 2015 issue of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain are and the Pikes Peak region. For more information see cmheritagecenter.org.