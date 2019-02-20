The Cheyenne Experience: Memories of the Red Top restaurant
My father, Louis Marold, was born in Victor in 1908. He grew up in the mining district, and was probably told by his father, a gold miner, that he could make a decent living 1,200 feet underground swinging a pick and shovel.
But by the time he graduated from Victor High School, he was ready for a change. So Louis moved to Denver and got a job with the Alexander Film Company. A few years later, Alexander moved to Colorado Springs and my father stayed with the company. During the World War II years, J. Don Alexander not only operated the film company, but also Air Craft Mechanics, which manufactured airplanes.
By the time the war was over in 1945, my father was ready to start a business of his own. He joined up with Owen Owens, who had returned home after serving in the U.S. Army, and they opened a delicatessen and wine store on south Nevada Avenue. There was a vacant store next door and my father bought that building and opened a restaurant; he named it the Red Top. The location on south Nevada, which was the primary highway running north and south through Colorado Springs, was just beyond Fountain Creek. The Red Top remained there until the 1960s, when it had to move further south because Interstate 25 took over all that property along Fountain Creek.
My father designed a fast-food restaurant that specialized in serving large hamburgers and French fries. In 1946, the price for that meal was 50 cents.
The Red Top was the first place I held a job. (Being the owner’s son helped.) As a teenage summer employee, I came to work each day at 8 a.m. and, along with another worker, peeled 200 pounds of potatoes, sliced them into fries and had them ready for the restaurant’s opening at 11 a.m. Once customers arrived, my job description changed and I became the dishwasher. The Red Top had 24 stools to seat customers who were served by two waitresses, one cook and a dishwasher.
The popularity of the Red Top rose quickly and continued for decades. One of the first people my father hired was Norb Conway as a cook. Norb was a cousin of my mother, so it was all in the family. One day when I was washing dishes, Norb asked me if I recognized two customers who had ordered hamburgers. It turned out the couple was Jack Benny and Mary Livingstone. They were famous radio personalities who were conducting programs at The Broadmoor Hotel during the summer. They obviously knew where to order a high quality hamburger.
Eventually the Conway family purchased the Red Top, and the name was changed to Conway’s Red Top. It finally closed in 2012.
For many people living in the Cheyenne Mountain area in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, the Red Top was the place for a delicious hamburger and French fries, all for under a dollar. And for this teenager, a perfect introduction to dishwashing.
Richard Marold is editor of the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain area and the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.