The Cheyenne Experience: Little Andra McLaughlin holds her own as Colorado Springs hockey player
The following article appeared in a Colorado Springs newspaper in 1950. It tells an interesting story from Cheyenne School’s hockey team.
If you see a blue-eyed strawberry blonde scoring goals or bashing the opposition to the ice with vicious body checks on the Broadmoor Ice Palace rink this winter, you won’t be seeing things — just a young woman named Andra McLaughlin.
Andra has given local hockey a new twist this year by being the first female member to play on an organized boys’ team in the Colorado Springs Junior Hockey League.
Ever since practice started for the Cheyenne Mountain School ice sextet late in October, the 15-year-old sophomore has not missed a workout. She has been banged and shoved and bumped and bruised, but she is ready to take over right wing for the Indians when they open their league season.
The roughest, toughest fastest sport of them all comes quite naturally to the lithe Andra. She is one of the country’s top hands in speed and figure skating, holding more titles than most European royalty. During the last two years she has won 10 ice championships. She set a world’s record for the 440-yard speed event last year in the New York state junior championships. She has been giving ice exhibitions since she was 7.
“I love hockey and always wanted to play,” Andra explains, “and mother finally permitted me to try out for the school team this year — after I twisted her arm.”
And far be it from mom to stand in the way of her daughter’s ambitions.
“I’m really thrilled that she is doing so well,” Mrs. McLaughlin beams. “I know she’ll make the varsity team.”
Her coach, Jack Chamney, a former Colorado College player, is pleased over his star pupil’s progress.
“Her shooting is a little is a little rough,” says Chamney, “but it has shown a lot of improvement since Andra came out for practice. She’ll be okay as soon as she masters stick handling.
The blonde winger, undoubtedly the first female prep hockey player in the country, stands five-feet, four and a half inches and packs a lot of wallop in her willowy 123-pound frame.
“They sort of spared me at first because I am a girl,” she said after a recent workout, “but now they don’t. They play rough and I like it that way.”
“We don’t have football at Cheyenne School,” Chamney commented, “otherwise Andra would be out for that too.”
