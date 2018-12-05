The Cheyenne Experience: Cheyenne Son Gordon Seyfried — “Requiescat in Pace”
On May 2 Gordon Seyfried, a former member of the board of directors of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center, died in Fort Worth, Texas.
Gordon was a 1954 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain School. His behavior for the rest of his life revealed his love for the Cheyenne Cañon region. Until early 2018 Gordon maintained an apartment on Cheyenne Road. No matter where he was in the United States, each year he came to Colorado Springs for extended stays.
Blessed with a superb memory, he did well in his studies at Cheyenne, remembered team scores and individual sporting achievements for decades after the cheering ended. His encyclopedic mind spilled out scores of Cheyenne teams and Colorado College hockey games from the 1940s and ’50s. He earned a degree in civil engineering at the University of Colorado and a second degree in accounting. These experiences and studies, along with a period in the U.S. Army, served him well when he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. After his career with the FAA, Gordon set up his own business as a financial investor and tax consultant.
For many years Gordon was a member of the Chapel of Our Savior Episcopal Church in the Broadmoor area.
Having a meal with Gordon was hardly a boring affair. An avid reader of not only books, but also local newspapers and magazines, Gordon knew the history of Colorado Springs, who the politicians were and where the best restaurants could be found.
Gordon followed baseball and his favorite team was the Chicago Cubs. Though he struggled with health issues in his last few years, he felt a high point occurred in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series for the first time in a century. He commented, “Maybe life imitates the World Series.”
The friendship of this man who was a keen listener with broad interests, who quickly captured the humor in life’s foibles, will be missed. On a deeper level the Cheyenne Mountain region was an anchor in his life.
David Ohashi, Ph.D., who now lives in Wilmington, N.C., wrote the following Aug. 18 on Gordon’s online obituary:
“Gordon was an awfully wonderful friend to me. And although he has gone to the other side, he told me he’d save me a spot there. We took Pop Evan’s mechanical drawing class at CMHS, 4 overlapping years at CU, and both completed the ARMY ROTC program there. Then we visited each other for the balance of our years; he came to see me in D.C. and Honolulu, and I kept on coming to COS, as he would write it. ... Over the decades, we hand wrote each other letters. As the years elapsed, we both became highly staunch Episcopalians who admired and used the 1928 Book of Common Prayer.
I still use mine, and will never suffer the new one.
Gordon climbed Pikes Peak several times on New Years Eve, and I struggled to the top of Mt. Fuji. Gordon carried golf clubs during summers to pay his CU tuition. Actually, I didn’t see as much of him in Boulder b/c I was a cook. Nevertheless, we played on one of the ROTC teams.
From the 28 prayer book, I read aloud: ‘Remember thy servant, O Lord, according to the favor which thou bearest unto thy people, and grant that, increasing in knowledge, and love of thee, GORDON may go from strength to strength, in the life of perfect service in thy heavenly kingdom ... ‘” (sic)
In addition, the following Cheyenne School poem written by Dorothy Shaw reflected Gordon’s life:
When I am old and all my sheaves are gathered,
And ‘neath my feet no more the grass is green.
When all the storms of life are safely weathered,
I will turn back again to what has been.
I will come back again to Cheyenne Mountain,
Although my heart must cross the widest sea.
I will keep faith again with Cheyenne Mountain
And with the school that meant the world and all to me.
Richard Marold has served as editor of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center.