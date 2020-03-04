What began nine years ago as a retreat for a small group of women to talk about health and wellness has grown into the annual Weekend of Wellness at The Broadmoor.
This year’s Weekend of Wellness, “Elements of Healthy Living,” will gather several dozen women from March 12-15 at the resort.
“This is not a conference, but rather an intimate boutique-feeling gathering of 25-50 women, tops, all of whom have made a conscious decision to invest in themselves,” said Cassie Hernandez, The Broadmoor’s spa, salon and fitness director.
Hernandez said the wellness event was the brainchild of a fitness supervisor who wanted to create a health and wellness retreat of five or 10 women. The initial offering was well-received, and so it has continued.
After The Broadmoor’s 2011 purchase by the Anschutz Corp., headed by Philip Anschutz — whose Anschutz Foundation, with the University of Colorado, founded the CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora — he paved the way for the event to partner with the center to “evolve it and create this awareness of wellness for women. He really gave us the keys and access pass to his staffing and an extensive roster of doctors who he has access to, really to elevate the speakers. It had more content and more foundation,” said Hernandez.
The event this month will feature buffet breakfasts each morning, followed by education classes with no more than 10 to 15 women per class. The small class size allows for more open dialogue and time for questions.
There will be two categories of education and wellness.
The first category, nutrition and sleep, pair together well. “The amount of sleep you get can equate to how well you eat and well your body metabolizes food,” Hernandez said. Nutrition is feeding and fueling your body for energy during the day and good sleep at night.
The second category, Hormones/Plastic Surgery, includes topics women don’t typically openly talk about — even with a close friend. A hormone specialist will talk about the stages of life and the evolution of hormones over the years, while a plastic surgeon will speak about the psyche of plastic surgery.
“Nobody really talks about the Botox and fillers of the world,” Hernandez said. The discussion will be an in-depth dialogue so women understand its alright to talk about and more common than you think.
In the afternoon, participants will enjoy a light, simple, casual group activity. “This is not a bunch of role-playing, not a circle of emotions,” Hernandez said. Rather, they will offer a cooking class where students will learn how to buy flavorful and nutritious foods that are still easy to prepare. There will also be a makeup tips and tricks class, a hike, and fitness classes to get the body moving.”
On Sunday, two-time Olympic skiing medalist Shannon Bahrke Happe (2002 silver medal and 2010 bronze medalist, freestyle skiing, moguls) will give the keynote speech. Her talk will include her journey from Olympian to mom to entrepreneur, running her business Team Power Hour. Bahrke Happe is known for her focus on empowering women in the workplace, helping others find focus and redefining parenthood in today’s society.
While the weekend was designed with women in mind, men are also welcome to may participate, “If they so choose. We’ve never had a man ask, but we certainly wouldn’t turn them away. The topics are very female-focused,” Hernandez said, noting that a husband and wife could possibly make weekend out of it.
Although the resort hosts many options for dinner, Hernandez suggested that women who attend the program might consider in-room service and a hot bath.
“Elements of Healthy Living” packages start at $1,900 and include three-night accommodations, group wellness activities and seminars, a welcome reception Thursday night, class group lunches Friday and Saturday, and class group breakfast Saturday and Sunday. Visit broadmoor.com/special-packages/offers/weekend-of-wellness-2020 for more information or to register.
The Denver-based Anschutz Corp.’s Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette and Pikes Peak Newspapers — including the Cheyenne Edition.