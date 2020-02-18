The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Broadmoor on Feb. 12 was awarded with Forbes Travel Guide’s coveted Five-Star Award, marking the 60th consecutive year the historic resort has received the prestigious honor. The Broadmoor is officially heralded as the longest-running Forbes Five-Star property in the world, offering guests distinct luxury accommodations and authentic western experiences and adventures since it opened in 1918.
The Penrose Room restaurant and The Spa at The Broadmoor each received Forbes Five-Star awards for the 11th consecutive year, making The Broadmoor the only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property in Colorado.
“To be recognized in this way for so many years strengthens our dedication to outstanding service and offering our guests the finest facilities, distinct adventures and exceptional accommodations. The Penrose Room and The Spa at The Broadmoor are just two examples of the memorable experiences we strive to offer at our world-class destination,” Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli said.
Earlier this year, The Broadmoor was also named the No. 6 Best Resort in the country, No. 14 Best USA Hotel, and No. 1 Best Colorado Hotel and Resort by U.S. News & World Report.
A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, Forbes Travel Guide’s luxury travel rating recognizes the world’s finest properties. Incognito inspectors check into a hotel for at least two nights, then test up to 900 objective standards. The ratings tabulate 75 percent of a hotel’s score, based on its service, while the remaining 25 percent is determined by the quality of its facilities.
Find the full roster of Star-Rated properties at forbestravelguide.com/award-winners.
