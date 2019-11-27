The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Broadmoor was recognized in multiple categories as recipients of the third annual Stella Awards as announced by Northstar Meetings Group and its leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings.
They are:
• Gold medal, Best Food & Beverage, Southwest Region
• Gold medal, Best Golf Resort, Southwest Region
• Gold medal, Best Onsite Support Staff, Southwest Region
• Silver medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Southwest Region
• Silver medal, Best Renovation, Southwest Region
The Stella Awards honor excellence in the meetings industry. The program distinguishes suppliers from around the globe that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. Winners include the best hotels, convention centers, conference centers, convention and visitor bureaus, destination marketing organizations, destination management companies, airlines and cruise lines.
Winners were recognized for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, technology innovations, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.
With its 5,000 acres, wilderness experiences, iconic golf courses, and award-winning restaurants and spa, the Broadmoor is a luxury resort offering its guests distinct luxury accommodations and authentic western experiences since the property opened its doors in 1918. The longest consecutive winner of the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond awards for excellence, The Broadmoor continues to remain true to its founder’s vision of European elegance mixed with Western hospitality.
The historic property is expanding its meeting space and offerings with the addition of the newly-announced 125,000-plus square feet of exhibition space and associated breakout rooms, which will debut in spring of 2020. This expansion will allow the resort to provide the highest level of service large conference or trade show attendees can receive.
“We are honored to be acknowledged by the Stella Awards committee for a third consecutive year. The Broadmoor prides itself on offering the finest facilities and amenities for meetings, conventions and large groups,” said Jack Damioli, president and CEO of The Broadmoor. “The resort is one of the most distinct destinations for group and leisure travelers and we are looking forward to the new expansions for 2020.”
This year, nearly 10,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 508 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 18 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide. There were a total of 278 total winners and finalists for 2019.
After nominations closed in April, finalists in each category were determined by meeting planners during an open voting period during which nearly 10,000 unique votes were tallied. Winners were then selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners for being recognized by such a broad community of planners, and then by our judges. They set a standard all suppliers in our industry seek to achieve,” said Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director for Northstar Meetings Group. “A Stella Award is the finest symbol of excellence for suppliers in the meetings industry.”
