Christmas in the Dagendesh household always was the most colorful, magical time of year, thanks to my parents, whose love and holiday spirit knew no limits.
I recall how as a boy I would peruse magazine illustrations of children investigating the parcels tucked securely beneath their beloved evergreen while their parents snored blissfully feet away. Clement Moore’s majestic “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” aka the “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” poem, and Norman Rockwell’s Saturday Evening Post cover paintings fueled my imagination of a happy, homespun Christmas.
This is where my parents made all the difference. Products of the Great Depression, my parents, as children, received few material items during this most festive of holidays. They sought to do better with their own children and each year nearly exhausted their savings account to ensure our expectations of Santa’s gift-giving generosity met our imaginations.
With mouths agape, we gazed out at the seemingly endless sea of presents littering the floor from the living room entrance to our evergreen yards away. I even commented on our having to pole vault over this maze of assorted eye candy to reach the tree.
As dusk greeted the dawn, our bleary-eyed parents dragged themselves out of bed and stumbled into the living room where we awaited the green light to “dig in.”
Squeals of delight filled the air as we tore at the wrapping paper like sharks at a feeding frenzy. Toys ranging from Barbie dolls and board games to clothes had a place beneath the tree as did a tape recorder for this aspiring correspondent.
We got ice skates and sleds, and one of my siblings received a miniature upright organ on which my brother pecked out the theme song to the 1960s TV series “Hogan’s Heroes.” Talk about strangling the cat.
Stockings bulging with assorted sweet treats hung from the fireplace mantle, and cake, candy and cookie-filled bowls littered the kitchen table. I could feel myself packing on the pounds from breathing in the collective sweet aroma rushing outward to greet us.
After my siblings and I finished unwrapping our gifts, Mom ventured to the kitchen to prepare breakfast. Dad collected the wrapping paper carpeting the floor as snap, crackle and pop-filled vinyl Christmas classics poured from an outdated record player taking up residence on the living room bookcase. My folks had provided a Christmas beyond that captured in a Rockwell painting.
Recently, while reflecting on our Christmases of yore, Mom asked if she and Dad helped make the season bright. She needn’t worry as both did the best they could with the little they had so my siblings and I would experience a Christmas they never knew.
Thanks to my parents and their love of Christmas, the riches of my youth lay not in the parcels we received, but in the fond memories they helped create. A half-century-old wall poster of a sack-wielding Santa, its cellophane tape yellow and crusted with age, reminds me of their efforts, and how the need for everlasting peace and love is more crucial today than ever before.
For me, these memories are comparable to a candle-laden Christmas tree, each memory bright with fond reflection. And, thanks to my parents, whose love and holiday spirit knew no limits, Christmas still is the most colorful, magical time of the year. I thank them for a love I can never repay.
