Southwest Springs residents are encouraged to get outside for a day of delicious, family-oriented this weekend.
The Fourth Annual Food Truck Cook-Off is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday at the Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. The cook-off provides residents with an opportunity to sample tasty treats from local food trucks and vote for their favorite truck as it competes for two awards.
The event is part of the May 5-9 2019 Pikes Peak Region Small Business Week workshops and events designed to educate, celebrate and champion small businesses in the Pikes Peak region.
Radio 92.9 Peak FM announcers Jolana Miller and Coyote McCloud will emcee the event, and KRDO News 13 will provide coverage. The All Star DJs will handle entertainment duties. This year’s Food Truck Cook-Off will showcase more food, drink and dessert vendors than previous years.
Participants include Awaken, Big Papas Grill, Bison Brothers Food Truck, Black Forest Chew Chew, Burrito Box, Mira Sol, Roll Up Food Truck, Witty Porks Woodfired Pizza, The Fiesta Grill, The Heavenly Dessert Truck, Three Sisters Frybread Company, and Wild Goose Catering And BBQ. Home Advisor and PeakRadar.com are sponsoring the event.
The WireNut, a family-owned and operated Electrical and HVAC company serving clients in and around the Colorado Springs area, and the 2019 SBW activities are presenting the event. The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center will host this years’ festivities.
According to BBBSC Marketing and Events Vice President Paul Myers-Bennett, last year’s 17-truck event was a sold-out success; this year, organizers anticipate a greater attendance. “A total of 40 trucks will be launching SBW at the largest Food Truck Cook-Off in southern Colorado’s history,” Myers-Bennett said.
“Since this event has been so well received over the past three years, we decided to make it easier for attendees by holding it at the Broadmoor World Arena and using their box office for more efficient service and quicker access to the food trucks.”
Broadmoor chefs Adam Thomas, Mark Musial and David Patterson and Colorado Springs Independent food reviewer Griffin Swartzell will serve as food truck judges. One truck will walk away with the “Judges’ Choice: Best Food Truck of the Year” award. The public will chose the “People’s Choice: Best Food Truck of the Year” award winner.
“We’re excited for this fourth annual Food Truck Cook-Off as we’ll have more than double the trucks in double the space and will be offering double the taste,” Myers-Bennett said.
According to Meyers-Bennett, PPR SBW started as a one-day event and has grown from about 250 to 3,000 attendees in 2018.
“Last year we had approximately 1,500 attendees (and turned away 120 cars). We expect to easily hit 3,000 as already over 4,000 people have marked their interest in attending on the SBW Facebook event page. We anticipate hitting our goal of 5,000 this year,” Myers-Bennett said.
Patrons who buy their tickets before 3 p.m. Friday will have early entry into the event. Doors open for advance ticket holders at 11 a.m. If available, tickets may be purchased on event day, although buyers won’t be allowed entry until 12:30 p.m. Space is limited and ticket sales will cap at 3,000 attendees.
“We see the public returning year after year to enjoy a day of fun, food and friends in the Colorado outdoors” Myers-Bennett said. “Colorado Springs enjoys supporting our local small businesses, and what represents this better than 40 trucks, each a local small business, gathered together to launch Colorado’s largest SBW?”
Tickets are $25 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com, The Broadmoor World Arena box office, the Pikes Peak Center box office or by calling 520–SHOW. To learn more, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbusinessweek.