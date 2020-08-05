TESSA names Anne Markley CEO
TESSA, the local non-profit for domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, announced July 24 that Anne Markley has accepted the permanent position of chief executive officer. Markley had been the interim chief executive officer since June 2019.
In a statement, board president Tyrone Johnson said: “Over the past year, Anne has exhibited extraordinary leadership and has improved the financial position of TESSA … which has enhanced and afforded TESSA great growth opportunities that supported new programs as well as the existing mission for the organization.”
“The work TESSA does is vital to our community. I am so fortunate to lead a group of amazing team members who are committed to our mission of serving individuals impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.” Markley said in a statement.
Markley has served for the past eight years in a volunteer capacity with TESSA, most recently serving as president of the Board of Directors. She is an active member of the non-profit community in Colorado Springs and has a passion for the mission of TESSA.
— Compiled by Chhun Sun