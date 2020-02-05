Big band music plays over the speakers as pixie-haired Gloria Latimer’s tootsies click and clack across the onyx-colored flooring inside Ormao Dance Company.
The longtime tap-dancing teacher inadvertently creates a symphony with her steel-gray tap shoes as she resolutely pushes an oversized dust mop back and forth, whisking up every stray hair, pebble and fuzz that could impede her Tuesday morning group of Ginger Rogers wannabes.
A gaggle of a half-dozen ladies, all in the second half of their lives, arrives almost as a pack. They linger in the lobby, laughing and chatting as they slip on and tie up their tap shoes, some of which are covered with brightly-colored stick-on stars, which Latimer passes out after every class for a job well done.
But really, it’s not about mastering the intricate dance sequences Latimer doles out to the ladies. It’s about finding joy.
“You’ll do something and you’ll know you didn’t quite do it, but it’s OK because it’s fun,” says Cindy Randall, 66 about tap dance. “No one is saying, ‘You missed your calling, Cindy.’”
They also come for the cognitive benefits, of which there are many, according to the neuroscience of dance, a new, but growing, field. Studies have found that aerobic exercise, notably learning dance routines, can help your mind, body and brain stay young.
“I want to give you things that are challenging, but don’t overwhelm you,” says Latimer, 66, at the beginning of class. “And sometimes I look at your faces and think, ‘Oh, I’ve crossed the line.’”
A cover of “Singin’ in the Rain” fills the studio, and the ladies begin to warm up their cold bodies. Head and shoulder rolls, side body stretches, a little pointing and flexing. The aurally-satisfying clickity-clacks of 14 tap shoes echoes throughout the space.
“One of the challenges of taking a morning class is you have these sounds in your head all day,” says Latimer.
Glen Miller strikes up the band for “In the Mood.” The tapping sequence gets more intense. Latimer ups the ante by adding handclaps to the footwork.
“When they look really challenged, I say ‘remember your brain,’” says Latimer before class.
Later, with warmed-up bodies and, presumably, warmed-up brains, Latimer demonstrates their next piece of choreography: a series of taps to the front and both sides. The sound of one woman’s “uh oh” rises above a din of bubbly voices all laughing at the challenging footwork.
Latimer makes it look easy, but she’s been doing it since she was 10, when her mother enrolled her tomboy daughter in tap lessons with the hopes of making her more feminine. She was also enrolled in charm school, but that’s a story for another time.
She tap-danced through high school and college and has taught tap and jazz intermittently throughout adulthood. She started the Tuesday morning classes a few years ago, and offers two 10-week sessions for advanced beginners/intermediate dancers and new tappers, depending on interest.
She’s not the only tap game in town, of course. There are tap classes all over, including Springs Dance, Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance, The Dance Center of Colorado Springs and an evening offering at Ormao, not led by Latimer.
If you weren’t paying attention, you might have missed references to tap dancing, which seems to regularly pop up in the current zeitgeist. There was Netflix’s 2016 reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” in which main character Rory Gilmore used tap dance as a form of relieving her stress. It’s also a coveted hobby of Kate Spencer, co-host of the popular “Forever35” podcast. Vail Dance Festival recently incorporated an evening of tap dance into its programming, whereas past performances were largely ballet and modern dance-focused. And, of course, there’s “Tap Dogs,” possibly the longest-running tap dance show. It debuted in 1995 and still tours the world.
“It’s great because it’s introducing more people to the art of tap,” says Latimer. “It’s more than learning steps, it’s interpreting rhythms in your body that tell a story.”
Class begins to wind down, but not before Latimer has the room of ladies looking like professionals. She stands at the front of the group, pats the top of her head, and calls out, “From the top.” And the women do their thing, taking the choreography from the front of the room to the back.
“You really have to think,” says Connie Raub, 75, who started tapping as a kid. “You get into a pattern and your body memory takes over.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270
For video, go to gazette.com/cheyenneedition