I’ve been reading the news of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan with a worried eye for the future of women in that country.
For two decades, since the last round of Taliban leadership ended in 2001, women in Afghanistan have been able to pursue education and work. Now, with the latest takeover, the future for Afghan women looks to be devoid of those possibilities.
The very visual erasure of women in that country has begun — or, has restarted after a 20-year hiatus — with billboards featuring female models being painted over last week, and women being warned to stay at home and out of sight unless escorted by a male.
Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Taliban assassination attempt when she was 15 and has since graduated from college and has been named the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, spoke out in an Aug. 17 New York Times opinion column, “I Survived the Taliban. I Fear for My Afghan Sisters.”
“Afghan girls and young women are once again where I have been — in despair over the thought that they might never be allowed to see a classroom or hold a book again,” she writes.
“Some members of the Taliban say they will not deny women and girls education or the right to work. But given the Taliban’s history of violently suppressing women’s rights, Afghan women’s fears are real. Already, we are hearing reports of female students being turned away from their universities, female workers from their offices.”
Malala, a published author and activist who is now internationally famous enough to go by just her first name, says it’s not too late to help the women and children of Afghanistan. She calls for neighboring countries open their borders to Afghans who flee in fear for their safety.
“They must also allow refugee children to enroll in local schools and humanitarian organizations to set up temporary learning centers in camps and settlements,” Malala writes.
Women in the country — especially those who have pursued education and careers — are fearing for their very lives.
Zarifa Ghafari, who, at 27 is Afghanistan’s youngest mayor and the first woman to hold office in her town of Maidan Shar, was quoted in the Washington Examiner last week, saying the Taliban “will come for people like me,” anticipating the militant group will try to kill her after overtaking the government.
Taliban leaders are saying there will be “no revenge” on the people of Afghanistan, many of whom have embraced new freedoms in the past 20 years.
But the reaction of Afghan citizens shows the opposite belief. Those who remain are scrambling to return to ways that don’t provoke the Taliban. Women are once again donning traditional burqas, which cover them from had to toe. This includes western reporters who are covering the takeover. If you haven’t been watching American journalist Clarissa Ward, chief international correspondent for CNN, start now. She has risked her life, and even donned a burqa in interviews with the Tailiban in Kabul.
“To Afghanistan’s women, the flowing cloth represents the sudden and devastating loss of rights gained over 20 years — the right to work, study, move and even live in peace — that they fear will never be regained,” states an Aug. 18 CNN article, “The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her.”
What can we do to help? We can support humanitarian missions, and we can pay attention.
Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, recently urged international donors not to abandon Afghanistan.
“Many, many cannot get out and will be in great need both for urgent humanitarian assistance and for other essential services like education,” she said in the CNN article. “It’s the wrong time now for donors to be saying, ‘Oh, we’re done now in Afghanistan.’”
Here are three organizations I found that are helping Afghan women today:
Women for Women International is one nonprofit humanitarian organization collecting donations to help women in Afghanistan “find safe places to meet and ways to stay connected,” reported NPR last week.
The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security is also working to “call attention to the pressing need for an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan and the preservation of the gains that Afghan women have made over the last two decades,” states its website.
Women for Afghan Women is a grassroots organization that provides “life-changing services, education and vocational training for our clients across Afghanistan and in the United States who have endured rights violations.”
Short of donations, you can help by keeping up to date and learning more about what’s happening in Afghanistan and showing your support on social media. Follow the hashtags #Afghanistan #HelpAfghanistan and #AfghanLivesMatter.
