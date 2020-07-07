About a month ago, I listened to an interview that touched me. The woman being interviewed talked about the magic that happens when you do something that lights you up.
I felt a resounding yes when I heard this.
When we do something that lights us up, we connect to our true selves.
We feel energized and alive and present.
We're more creative.
We respond to life with more ease.
We're in touch with the wise, knowing part of ourselves.
We're unaware of time.
But, a lot has happened in the world and here in the U.S. since I heard the interview.
I'm not ignoring our current and past loss and atrocities.
So often, I feel overwhelmed and frozen.
And, yet, I am alive right now and so are you. There's so much we can't control.
But, we can examine ourselves, our beliefs, our habits. And, we can choose what we focus on.
If we tend to ourselves, fill our cups, and focus on the good in ourselves, we will have so much more capacity to see good in others.
I recently read “Hardwiring Happiness,” where author Rick Hanson, P.h.D, describes “taking in the good” as a way to heal old hurts and to cultivate more happiness in your life.
His work, grounded in current neuroscience research, traces the evolution of our brains and the fact that we evolved to trust the tribe we lived in and to mistrust those outside of it.
Our brains are wired to see those different from us as a potential threat.
But, Hanson suggests as we can learn to live from a calm, responsive place — instead of a reactive one — by pausing and engaging with the good moments in life.
And, from that calm place, we have the ability to see the common humanity in others instead of seeing difference as a threat.
It begins with ourselves.
If we’re to change as a society for the better — and live from that calm, responsive place — we need to practice self-love, curiosity, kindness, and compassion while soaking up all of the good in our lives.
I invite you to pause, take a breath, and feel the ground beneath you. Then, pick up a pen and journal about the following...
What lights me up?
How do I feel (in my body, emotionally) when I do what lights me up?
How can I make doing things that light me up a part of my day?
How might I give myself the support I needed in the past and now?
It’s time to look clearly at what isn't working in our lives and in our culture.
It’s time to create the world we want to live in.
We might have evolved to see constant threats, but we can change how future generations relate to humanity by beginning with ourselves here and now.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.