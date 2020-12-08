If you’re like me, you’re interested in learning new ways to feel a bit happier despite what’s going on outside of you.
Because you know when you feel good, you do good. When you feel rotten, well, you know how that goes, too.
Here’s an easy way to feel happier — and to change your brain — in just a few breaths, adapted from a practice I learned from psychologist Rick Hanson, author of “Hardwiring Happiness,” among other books.
When you’re having a positive experience of any kind, pause and let it in.
Take a few breaths and open your senses, noticing how it feels in your body and any positive emotions that come up.
Allow it to linger and to grow.
You can even imagine this experience like a soothing balm of golden light that soaks into the parts of you that need comfort.
It’s that simple. And, it’s the kind of practice you can do anytime.
But, what if you are just having a horrible day?
In that case, you can bring to mind a memory of a positive experience.
Maybe it’s the smell of your child’s hair, the cozy spot you loved at your grandparents’ house, your pet’s eager greeting, a breathtaking view from a hike.
Once you’ve brought to mind a positive memory, do the same thing. Pause, and bring up the sensations and feelings associated with the memory. Let it become bigger and soak it up.
Even better if you bring up a memory that involves something you’re missing in the moment like calling to mind your strength and grit when you’re feeling vulnerable or challenged. Or a memory of completing a project if you’re feeling stuck in the current one.
And, you can use this practice to soothe yourself if sadness comes up while you’re apart from loved ones during the holidays.
You could remember a past gathering when you were with people who cherished and loved you just as you are. You could bathe in the sensations of those feelings and appreciate a sense of connection and belonging.
I weave this practice into my weekly Yoga for Resilience class and really all of my work these days with individuals and groups. It’s so helpful to turn toward the good in our lives and to help it grow.
And, every night before my son goes to bed, my husband, son and I each share something good from our day. We all benefit from naming the good. Equally, we benefit from hearing about what the others appreciated.
This simple tool is here whenever you need it for any circumstance. Feel free to take in the good as much as you like. There’s no harm. Our negativity bias isn’t going away, but by taking in more of the good from today and yesterday, I believe we’re making the world a better place.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.